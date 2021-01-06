Hornets vs. Hawks: How to watch, TV channel, start time (Jan. 6)

Charlotte (2-5) will look to snap its three-game losing streak on Wednesday against one of the most improved teams in the Eastern Conference in Atlanta (4-3), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hawks present an interesting, if easier, challenge to the Hornets after consecutive games against the Sixers. After facing the league’s toughest defense, Charlotte will face the league’s third-best offense led by Trae Young and new acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Atlanta Hawks