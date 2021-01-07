Hornets vs. Hawks Recap: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball (Jan. 6)

Gordon Hayward was sublime on Wednesday for the Hornets, scoring a career-high 44 points as the Hornets fended off a Hawks rally to earn a 102-94 win.

Hayward helped Charlotte start fast as they held Atlanta to 11 first-quarter points and led by 16 after one quarter. The lead grew to 19 points by halftime as Hayward scored 25 of the team’s 59 points.

Atlanta closed the gap in the second half though and eventually took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a John Collins and-one but Hayward returned to the game and sealed the win for Charlotte with a 14-point fourth quarter.

Hayward led all scorers while LaMelo Ball had 16 and Terry Rozier added 14.

The good: Gordon Hayward

Hayward was hotter than a blowtorch in the first half Wednesday. Over the first two periods, Hayward had 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 4-of-7 shooting from deep. In the third quarter, Hayward cooled off before putting the finishing touches on his splendid night in the fourth. After a brief stint on the bench in the fourth that saw the Hawks take the lead in that span, Hayward returned and scored seven straight points for the Hornets to give them the lead once again before sealing off the win with a stepback jumper over Trae Young. Hayward was 15-of-25 from the field, 4-of-9 from three and 10-of-12 from the line.

The bad: Devonte Graham

It feels bad to continue to highlight Graham in this section but Graham's shooting slump continued on Wednesday. He appeared to break out of it in Philadelphia after knocking down five three-pointers but that was only a mirage. On Wednesday, Graham finished 2-of-14 from the field, 2-of-9 from three. As is often the case, he is able to contribute in other ways, adding seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. However, the Hornets need more from their starting point guard each night.

The LaMelo Ball: Making the case to start

While Graham bought himself time in the starting lineup with his performance against the Sixers on Monday, Ball made yet another case to usurp him on Wednesday. In 24 minutes on the night, Ball finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists with one turnover. He was efficient shooting the ball as well, going 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-5 from range. With his six assists, Ball extended his streak of games with at least five assists to six consecutive games, the second-longest streak by a rookie in the history of the franchise.