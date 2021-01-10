Hornets vs. Hawks Recap: The good, the bad and the LaMelo Ball (Jan. 9)

Behind LaMelo Ball’s first career triple-double, the Charlotte Hornets pulled away in the second half on Saturday against the Hawks to win 113-105.

Ball’s triple-double was not just the first of his career but made him the youngest player in NBA history to notch one. His big second half came as Charlotte pulled away from the Hawks, building a double-digit lead.

While Atlanta chipped the lead down at times in the fourth quarter, the Hornets were never really threatened as they secured their fourth-straight victory.

Terry Rozier finished with a game-high 23 points while P.J. Washington and Ball each had 22. Ball added 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Caleb Martin added 15 off the bench.

The Good: P.J. Washington

Aside from Ball (more on him later), P.J. Washington was one of the Hornets' best offensive players of the night. Washington tallied 22 points and 7 rebounds while going 7-of-11 from the field. His most impressive work, though, came on the defensive end where he had six blocks. Washington struggled early in the year but has rounded into form as the season has progressed. It was also Washington who finished off Ball's 10th assist on the night to secure his triple-double. Honorable mentions: Dunks from Caleb Martin and Terry Rozier, three wins in four days

The Bad: Trae Young

For the second game running against Charlotte, Trae Young was a non-factor on Saturday. One of the brightest young players in the league, Young finished with 15 points and 10 assists but shot just 5-of-19 from the field and 0-of-5 from the 3-point line. In the two games he has played the Hornets this season, Young is a combined 0-for-8 on long-range efforts. Not coincidentally, both of those games have resulted in Charlotte wins.

The LaMelo Ball: A triple-double

Ball was spectacular on Saturday. In 31 minutes, Ball finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He was also particularly efficient, shooting 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-5 from the three-point line. With him in the game, the Hornets' offense looked more lively and active. Ball closed out the game yet again in the fourth and had a massive hand in the Hornets securing their third consecutive win and pulling to .500 on the season.