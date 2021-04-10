Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

MMA Weekly

The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)