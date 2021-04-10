Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
After taking advantage of a golden opportunity on Friday, the Hornets (27-24) now have a big home game against the Hawks (28-25) on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Against a depleted Bucks squad on Friday, the Hornets picked up an unexpected victory to close their road trip. Charlotte now has a far more important game against a Hawks side they’re directly contending with in the playoff race.

Atlanta was without John Collins, Kris Dunn, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish in Friday’s win over the Bulls.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, April 11

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Miles Bridges

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Atlanta Hawks

  • Guard – Trae Young

  • Guard – Bogdan Bogdanovic

  • Center – Onyeka Okongwu

  • Forward – Kevin Huerter

  • Forward – Solomon Hill

