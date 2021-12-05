Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (13-11) are coming off a 127-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Hawks are coming off a 114-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 5
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast
Hornets at Hawks notable injuries:
Hornets: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols), and Jaden McDaniels (health and safety protocols) are all out.
Hawks: Cam Reddish (wrist), De’Andre Hunter (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) are out.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Charlotte Hornets
F Gordon Hayward
F Miles Bridges
C P.J. Washington
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
G Ish Smith
Atlanta Hawks
F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
F John Collins
C Clint Capela
G Kevin Huerter
G Trae Young