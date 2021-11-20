Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Saturday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off a 121-118 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, winning their fifth-straight game.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Hornets vs. Hawks notable injuries:

Charlotte: P.J. Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is out.

Atlanta: De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Atlanta Hawks