Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (26-20) are coming off a 121-98 blowout victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, led by another double-double from Miles Bridges, with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hawks (20-25) are coming off a 110-108 crunch time victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night, winning their third-straight game.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: P.J. Washington (hip) is day-to-day.

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari (achilles) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Atlanta Hawks

F De’Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Clint Capela

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young

