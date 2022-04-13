Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Play-In Tournament

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Wednesday’s Play-In game, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (43-39) finished up the regular season as the No. 10 seed, riding a three-game winning streak into Wednesday’s Play-In game after a 124-108 victory over the Washington Wizards in the regular season finale.

The Hawks (43-39) finished the regular season as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference following a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets in their final game of the regular season.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in efforts to claim the No. 8 seed and final playoff spot.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, April 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Gordon Hayward (foot) is out

Hawks: John Collins (finger/foot) and Lou Williams (back) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Miles Bridges

F P.J. Washington

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Atlanta Hawks

F De’Andre Hunter

F Danillo Gallinari

C Clint Capela

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young

