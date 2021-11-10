Hornets vs. Grizzlies: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are coming off their fifth consecutive loss on their West Coast trip after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime on Monday.

For the Hornets, P.J. Washington remains out with a left elbow hyperextension.

For the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks is questionable as he makes his way back from a left hand fracture. Ziare Williams is also questionable with right wrist soreness.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Memphis Grizzlies