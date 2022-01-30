Hornets vs. Clippers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Sunday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are back home to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night on ESPN, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-22) are coming off a 117-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, led by Miles Bridges and his 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Clippers (25-26) are coming off a 121-114 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night, as Miami never gave up the lead from halfway through the first quarter.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (health protocols) are out. Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is questionable.

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. (personal), Paul George (elbow), Kawhi Leonard (right knee), and Jason Preston (foot) are out. Nicolas Batum (back) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Los Angeles Clippers

F Terance Mann

F Nicolas Batum

C Ivica Zubau

G Amir Coffey

G Reggie Jackson

