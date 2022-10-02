Hornets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (0-1) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 93, Boston Celtics 134 (Final)

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I think the best part of this Pats season might be that the Celtics season is starting. – 5:18 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Mfiondu Kabengele didn’t realize he dapped up a referee who was looking for the ball after his diving play.

“The ref? I was so locked in I didn’t realize that. I just saw hands and I dapped him up, for sure … apologies sir” – 5:01 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Sam Hauser went 4-of-5 from 3-point range and was a team-high +26 in the #Celtics preseason opener: “I think the game has slowed down a little bit.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 4:54 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown after winning the preseason opener by 42: “Don’t let this game fool you, we have a lot of work to do.” – 4:42 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Picking up where we left off 💪

nba.com/celtics/news/n… – 4:39 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

From Jayson Tatum at the five to Malcolm Brogdon’s playmaking takeover, breaking down the Celtics’ sloppy but dominant preseason opener in Joe Mazzulla’s debut.

theathletic.com/3649698/2022/1… – 4:24 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

“We’re not patting ourselves on the back for winning a preseason game,” says Jaylen Brown. “There’s a lot of work to be done.” – 4:17 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jaylen on Brogdon: “He’s a threat at all times … makes it easier for me, because he’s a threat out there … you’ve got to definitely respect him … you’ve got to pick and choose who you’re going to stop.” – 4:16 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Ready to go from the jump 👏🏾

@Jaylen Brown is today’s @Gatorade Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/DQm92KvXYA – 4:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

For those who asked:

There are no pre and postgame Zoom meetings anymore for media availability. I won’t be covering Boston pre and postgame like in previous years.

The good news? There are great Celtics media guys in the building each game. You all know who they are! – 4:11 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

With Patriots playing Green Bay today, Marcus Smart spots Sam Hauser wearing a Packers jersey in the locker room.

Marcus turns to the few media members and says, “Y’all gonna let him get away with this?” – 4:03 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Brogdon: there’s definitely a freedom in my mind of not having to be the guy that’s scoring all the points … I don’t have the best defender on me when I’m in the game most of the time now playing on this team. So it really opens me up to get downhill to create for everybody – 3:59 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ Washington “We’ve only been together for a week, we have a whole new coaching staff, it’s not going to change overnight” – 3:59 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Malcolm Brogdon says, “This is a team full of unselfish guys that clearly have an objective: to just win.” – 3:56 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Celtics shooters look sharp in easy preseason win over Hornets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/02/wat… – 3:50 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

I asked, #Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser is aware he’s in #Patriots country! His prediction for today: #Packers 30, Pats 13. Don’t @ me. 😋 pic.twitter.com/Wq3Wuvn2KO – 3:49 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

This energy from @Mfiondu Kabengele 💪🏾

Catch today’s @JetBlue Play of the Game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rB4DPcL2XX – 3:44 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

“They want to play the right way,” Joe Mazzulla says of our 41 assists this afternoon. “They had good intentions.” – 3:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Hornets Preseason Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:32 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Hornets Preseason Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Today’s Player of the Game is @Kelly Oubre. pic.twitter.com/pb1VJtbim9 – 3:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

See you on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/pYGXCT1Izl – 3:28 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

No doubt that was a tough watch.

Positives: McDaniels offense, McGowens defense, Kai Jones energy

Negatives: Everything else – 3:26 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics commit 25 turnovers.

Celtics commit 29 fouls.

Celtics win by 41.

134-93, Final.

Boston 22-47 from 3.

Brown 24 points in 24 minutes.

C’s host Raptors next on Wednesday. – 3:26 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Adding Malcolm Brogdon to this Celtics team was a BIG deal – 3:25 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Great start to the preseason #CelticsWin ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ev8Bu5xHlA – 3:24 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Just a ho-hum 41-point preseason win for the Celtics.

The turnovers and defensive rebounding were bad, but everything else was excellent. About as good a start to the preseason as you could have hoped for. Especially so after the mess of the last couple of weeks for Boston. – 3:23 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets lost their preseason opener 134-93. Plenty to correct and work on. Next up is Wednesday in Charlotte vs. Indiana. – 3:22 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics 134 #Hornets 93 FINAL

Post Game is BACK on @CLNSMedia starting NOW: youtube.com/watch?v=gp4_Ng… – 3:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kai Jones playing angry. Need to see more of that from him. – 3:18 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

13 different Celtics have made 3’s this afternoon.

Boston is 22-46 from 3, a 132-88 lead with 2:52 left.

Just wanted to break in with that…go back to your Sunday. – 3:17 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

All 16 #Celtics who have entered have scored after that Justin Jackson 3. Celtics up 132-86 as time ticks away. – 3:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

After the way September went for the Celtics, I welcome any and all overreactions from this afternoon. – 3:13 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

fancy finish pic.twitter.com/I6XR61f3Ne – 3:13 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Jaylen Brown dancing along to Jump On It during this timeout huddle – 3:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Luka Samanic in for Noah Vonleh.

That’s all 16 healthy Celtics to see action this afternoon. – 3:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tough finish for JD Davison. He sees the floor better than I thought. He needs those Maine minutes, but he might eventually become a solid backup PG. – 3:11 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

JD Davison’s hair looks fantastic 🦁 – 3:10 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Stepback airball on a 3 for LiAngelo Ball. #Celtics #Hornets – 3:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I was so convinced Dennis Smith Jr was going to be good. Just never came together for him. – 3:06 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Joe Mazzulla applauding the defensive effort by Payton Pritchard.

Pritchard, again, battling for minutes in a stacked #Celtics backcourt. Told me yesterday, the approach doesn’t change. – 3:05 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

A Jake Layman and-1 in the preseason and Smart is the first guy off the bench waving a towel in celebration – 3:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

LiAngelo Ball in for the Hornets. – 3:04 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Loud applause for LiAngelo Ball checking in for Charlotte. – 3:04 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

LiAngelo Ball gets some cheers at TD Garden as he checks in. #Celtics #Hornets – 3:03 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Fi is fired up 🔥 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/ininCb6wkJ – 3:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On to the final frame. pic.twitter.com/xbTosgmFZ2 – 3:02 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Celtics second unit it going to be a lot of fun this year. – 3:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Justin Jackson and Jake Layman are in the for the Celtics.

The rotation regulars might be just about done for Boston this afternoon. – 3:02 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jake Layman, Justin Jackson in for Boston for the first time. Mark Williams getting some run for Charlotte. – 3:01 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams has four assists. And they’ve all been with him making plays off the dribble. He looks terrific. – 3:01 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

🚨🚊 Mfiondu Kabengele hype train is already full. MBTA scrambling additional cars to handle capacity issue. – 2:59 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Charlotte might be rough this year. Especially if they have any injuries. A step back to take a future step forward wouldn’t be the end of the world for them with where their roster is at though. – 2:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Alright, so the Celtics have 23 turnovers.

But they also have 31 assists on 36 baskets.

The effort to play with pace and keep the ball popping are the biggest takeaways from this game. – 2:57 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

triple digits after three quarters 💯 pic.twitter.com/XWzWpArs3k – 2:57 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mfiondu Kabengele was a great summer pick up. He’s probably a full time roster level player on a 2-way slot for this team. He’ll help Davison a ton when they’re up in Maine together as a roller. – 2:54 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo, Terry Rozier and the rest of the starters are out of the game. Think they hit the minutes limit and are done for the day. – 2:54 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🉑😤🉑😤🉑 pic.twitter.com/f2fdPivZvL – 2:53 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon takes a spill and feeling something in that left leg, but shakes it off and hits a 3 above the break.

#Celtics 19/37 (51.4%) from 3. – 2:53 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

LOVE THAT HUSTLE 😤 pic.twitter.com/d4NWwd4M4X – 2:53 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

For those asking…

Max (@cedricmaxwell81) and I as promised said our peace on the Celtics events of the last two weeks… omny.fm/shows/celtics-… – 2:50 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

That’s it. All I needed to see. Mfiondu Kabengele is making the #Celtics roster. Can’t cut anyone after diving to the floor like that! – 2:48 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Mark Williams and Dennis Smith Jr. check in for the first time with 3:05 left in the third quarter. – 2:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Gotta love #Celtics offense, albeit through a bunch of TOV. Great pace. All their versatility, playmaking and some of the best shooting personnel we’ve seen from them in years on display. Defense will need some work going forward.

Ball hits a 3. Smart to White to Brogdon for 3. – 2:44 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

YESSSIR @Nick Richards 🫡 pic.twitter.com/FWfJ8UBqHa – 2:44 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

tough take 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZZ5Ip828qt – 2:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m like two more plays from saying Boston can put JB on ice until the regular season. He’s looked so good. – 2:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics have about a billion turnovers are up big.

I think that says a lot about both teams, to be honest. – 2:40 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics have 16 threes (50%) to Charlotte’s 3 (13.6%). There’s your difference in the game. – 2:40 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

It is SLOPPY out here. Long in-bounds to Smart bounces back to Charlotte. Easy put back for Richards is CHA’s 9th OREB. Somehow #Celtics lead overall in rebounding, 34-33. – 2:37 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics are up 26 early 3Q with 20 turnovers. #Hornets – 2:35 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Aaron Miles discusses Jaylen’s hot start and Sam Hauser’s impact off the bench.

Catch the second half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/wSlcWMdeFZ – 2:35 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

20 Boston turnovers early in the 3rd. Amazing they’re up 23 between that and the rebounding issues. – 2:34 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Tatum passes to Mazzulla along the sideline. Have seen many coaches hold the ball in that spot to make a point, but Mazzulla tossed it right back into play. – 2:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

📸📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/EedzehbGIs – 2:32 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The Celtics are 15-31 from 3 but Tatum is 1-7 – 2:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Yeah, Jaylen Brown is ready. – 2:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Noah Vonleh starting the second half in place of Derrick White.

White is on the bench, so this is just a different look for Joe Mazzulla. – 2:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics startring with Vonleh instead of Derrick White to start the second half – 2:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Nick Richards starting at center to begin the second half. – 2:29 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Tatum and Brown combined for six first half turnovers but it’s the preseason, soooo – 2:18 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

24 mins left! pic.twitter.com/3WKcyknupq – 2:17 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Just a wild 20-to-17 assist-to-turnover ratio for Celtics in the first half. – 2:16 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Excuse me, coming through ☝️ pic.twitter.com/KeIoRxgUof – 2:16 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

10 different #Celtics scored in the first half; nine #Celtics recorded a turnover. – 2:15 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

taking the lead to halftime ☘️ pic.twitter.com/FVo72f4Kh8 – 2:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s only preseason, but that was one hell of a half of basketball by the Celtics.

20 assists on 22 baskets is ridiculous stuff. – 2:15 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

if you were wondering how the first preseason game would go after everything last week, the Celtics are up 22 at halftime. – 2:14 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Looks like Malcolm Brogdon is going to be a game-changer for Boston’s offense, as long as he isn’t taking contested pull-ups over Mason Plumlee.

Talked to him about it on @The Athletic theathletic.com/3635182/2022/0… – 2:12 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Celtics have done the impossible here in the first half lol.

17 turnovers and a 20-point lead. – 2:12 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Might’ve been a bonus foul committed by CHA moments before the final buzzer of the half.

Celtics up 66-46 with no time on the clock. – 2:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

This Tatum at the five lineup could be deadly offensively. Should hold up defensively too. Rebounding will be the real question. – 2:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

The #Celtics have scored 66 points in the first half and have 17 turnovers. That’s absurd. – 2:11 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Man. Sam Hauser could be a weapon for this group. Raining 3s. – 2:10 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

There is it. Tatum with the sidestep step-back over Plumlee. – 2:09 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon Tatum Smart White Hauser on the floor. Smart guarding Plumlee at the 5. – 2:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No Mark Williams for the Hornets yet. That’s a little disappointing. Was hoping he’d step right into a rotation role. – 2:06 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon’s facilitating and Hauser’s shooting big factors in the #Celtics extending this lead. – 2:05 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

AND ONE pic.twitter.com/vcfdtqlw3n – 2:00 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

We’ve finally got the JT/Smart at the five lineup. Smart, Brogdon, White, Brown and Tatum out there against a big hornets lineup of Plumlee AND Washington. – 2:00 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

#Celtics now up to 12/23 from 3 with 18 assists on 19 FGs. In case you were wondering how things are going. – 1:59 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

I guess it took the Celtics just one quarter to shake off the offseason rust? – 1:59 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Love how often the #Celtics have let Horford run offense today. – 1:58 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Celtics are now 12-23 from 3. Charlotte is 2-16 – 1:58 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

25-10 Celtics in the 2nd after a pair of 3s from Brown and White. Brown’s up to 16 and the Celtics lead by 22. – 1:58 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Al Horford is a perfect 2-for-2 to start the preseason, both from above the arc. Part of #Celtics hot start overall, 10/19 from 3. – 1:55 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Three point play for Tatum underneath on a nice outlet from White. Oubre follows with a put back in what’s become an offensive rebounding clinic for CHA (7 OREB). – 1:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Celtics pace has been great. Ball is up quick and popping around.

16 assists on 17 buckets already. – 1:55 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Boston should have some urgency to get a Grant Williams extension done. Because he looks like he could make a lot — a LOT — next summer. – 1:55 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics starters back in full with 6:40 to go – 1:53 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Pretty encouraging minutes for Sam Hauser – 1:52 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

This White, Brogdon, Grant, Tatum, Horford lineup is very interesting – 1:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Grant Williams MIP* campaign has started.

*May end up MVP campaign. TBD. – 1:51 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Great pass from out of the P&R by Brogdon to Grant. Picks up a stop on Bouknight right after. Five assists running some point this quarter. – 1:51 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

5 assists for Brogdon – 1:51 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

The Hornets are trying and mostly failing to pick on Sam Hauser defensively. – 1:51 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

✅ the steal

✅ the pass

✅ the finish pic.twitter.com/Icv7rl4t5H – 1:50 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Malcolm Brogdon really looking to setup everyone else up in his Celtics debut. He hasn’t even attempted a shot in eight minutes. – 1:50 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Sam Hauser still shooting 3s in his sleep. – 1:49 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets 3-point defense still needs some work. Celtics are getting open looks and are 7 for 14 already. – 1:49 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Brogdon’s really been pushing the pace and spraying passes in this first half. Now 3 assists, 4 rebounds, and hasn’t taken a shot. – 1:49 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Brogdon keeps looking to drive and kick, has made a few great passes – 1:48 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Grant Williams with impressive move off the dribble and lefty finish. Pretty smooth attacking the big whose momentum was going the wrong way. Attacking closeouts and finishing is the next step offensively for Grant – 1:47 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

A couple very nice takes by Grant Williams to start the second quarter resulting in buckets. Likely was a big point of emphasis this offseason to make him more dangerous offensively after a rough NBA Finals. – 1:47 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Good run for Vonleh with a 3 and flush underneath. Mfiondu Kabengele checking in, who I interviewed at practice this week about his role in this front court and some of the defenses they’re trying: clnsmedia.com/celtics-sign-b… – 1:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Mfiondu Kabengele in and immediately picks up a foul on an illegal screen. – 1:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams looks quick. He’s had a couple of nice drives. – 1:45 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Gettin’ warmed up. pic.twitter.com/1ZNespj58y – 1:44 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

1st Q Celtics-Hornets notes:

– Emphasis on transition offense after giving up buckets

– More kick ahead passes to backdoor cutters

– Vonleh, not Grant subbed for Horford first, he’s in a deeeep drop on D which doesn’t look good

– Grant looking more athletic on glass/D – 1:44 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets lineup to open the second quarter:

Terry Rozier

James Bouknight

Jalen McDaniels

JT Thor

Nick Richards – 1:44 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brogdon gets his first assist finding Hauser for 3 to start the 2Q. – 1:43 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Up after Q1

JB’s cooking already with 13 PTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wRU6qy8llq – 1:42 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Noah Vonleh helping himself in the backup center competition with a wing 3 to close the first quarter. – 1:41 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Noah Vonleh buzzer-beating three? Sure! – 1:40 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Starters out:

Smart 2/4 FG 5 PTS 2 AST 2 TOV

White 0/1 FG 3 REB

Brown 4/6 FG 13 PTS 4 REB

Tatum 0/2 FG 2 PTS 2 AST 1 TOV

Horford 1/1 FG 3 PTS 2 AST

Rough rebounding effort from the smaller unit without Rob. – 1:40 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

So far in the first quarter: 18 free throws, 7 Celtics turnovers, Hornets shooting 28.6 percent. It’s almost like these guys haven’t played real hoops in months. – 1:39 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Jaylen Brown finally comes out… he was the last starter to come out, playing 11 minutes in the 1st quarter. He has 13 points

on 4-7 shooting – 1:39 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

love watching this combo 😍 pic.twitter.com/jXYQ9tMYQf – 1:37 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Sam Hauser getting ready to check in. – 1:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

It’s only preseason game 1, but the Celtics defensive rebounding has been bad so far. Missing blockouts all over the place. – 1:37 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Some key minutes for JT Thor here in the first quarter. He just tried to posterize Noah Vonleh. – 1:36 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Smart comes out and Brogdon shifts into the on-ball role. – 1:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard on for Boston. Brown stays for the Celtics, so he’ll go most of Q1. – 1:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Long run for Tatum, Brown and Smart so far for the Celtics. Probably a sign we won’t see much of them in the second quarter. – 1:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Last year, the Hornets probably commit a take foul. With the new rules, they let it run and Tatum ends up lobbing it up for Brown.

That’s exactly why the league changed that rule. – 1:32 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Really good usage of Jayson Tatum without him ever touching the ball. pic.twitter.com/ffsOBgwnx4 – 1:32 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

up off the window pic.twitter.com/7X1N2GkQuF – 1:32 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Big splash by @Kelly Oubre 🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/DND0FNMGs5 – 1:32 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Bouknight tosses a pass off the back board and Tatum takes it back, landing an alley-oop to Brown.

Early Jay connection. 22-20 BOS

Brown: 4/5 with 12 points in the 1st. – 1:31 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jaylen Brown with 12 points in opening eight minutes of the Celtics preseason. – 1:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Charlotte showing how not to throw an alley oop.. followed by the Celtics showing them how it’s done. – 1:30 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Noah Vonleh, in on a training camp deal and a Haverhill native, checking in for Al Horford. – 1:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Early minutes coming for Noah Vonleh. – 1:27 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

New England Native Noah Vonleh checking in for the first time for the #Celtics. @NBCSBoston – 1:27 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

2 fouls each on Smart, Brown and Horford in the 1Q. – 1:27 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Noah Vonleh is going to be the second Celtic off the bench here. – 1:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’d love to see Brown and Tatum cut like this in the regular season. Boston has a surplus of good passers, so that’s a way to make the game easier for Brown and Tatum as scorers. – 1:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Malcolm Brogdon on to make his preseason debut for Boston. – 1:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

First player off the bench for the #Hornets this afternoon: James Bouknight. – 1:24 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Brogdon enters the game for Derrick White and is being paired with Marcus Smart. #Celtics #Hornets – 1:23 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Brogdon checks in for the first time as a Celtic. Big cheers from this preseason crowd. – 1:23 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Malcolm Brogdon checking in for Derrick White for his first #Celtics appearance. – 1:23 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Malcolm Brogdon checking in for his first action as a Celtic at the 6:15 mark – 1:23 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

5 1/2 minutes into the preseason, the Hornets have already taken a **** ton of jumpers early in the shot clock, so no indication that Clifford is slowing them down. – 1:23 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics having trouble with #Hornets‘ offensive rebounding. Plumlee keeps a few balls alive on one possession, then Oubre follows a miss with a make and the foul. Timeout BOS down 15-14. – 1:19 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Mason Plumlee with the first take foul call, Jaylen Brown sinks the free throw. #Celtics #Hornets – 1:18 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

JB to the bucket 🔨 pic.twitter.com/jqKB1Lo6N3 – 1:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jaylen Brown looks ready for the season to start. – 1:16 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

First Celtics points of 22-23? A big Jaylen Brown dunk pic.twitter.com/fJbNKwrces – 1:15 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Celtics running steady amount of offense through Horford so far, who finds Tatum on the bounce, who hits Smart for a corner 3 from the post. – 1:15 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Early Horford block on Washington, but Plumlee gets the follow. Rozier corner 3 makes it 9-4. – 1:14 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Brown drives past Ball for a slam and the Celtics are on the board after a Brown 3PT miss and Tatum TOV. – 1:12 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Derrick White starting with Tatum, Brown, Horford, and Smart – 1:08 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Your Hornets are taking the court! 😁

📍 – Boston, MA

🆚 – @Boston Celtics

⏰ – 1PM EST

📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/eNkXtQTiHO – 1:03 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

On today’s Celtics starter Derrick White, whose shot looked much improved in training camp @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 1:03 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics

Today’s starters presented by @DraftKings ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DI5tMWzciU – 12:53 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

OFFICIAL: Reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Celtics guard Marcus Smart has landed a multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement extension with @Puma 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/lu7PEdnggf – 12:52 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

youtu.be/O880LqI_jxs

This one’s for you, @JournalistJZero @riannbakes #Celtics – 12:51 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for this afternoon’s Preseason Game 1:

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Marcus Smart

Hornets starters:

Mason Plumlee

PJ Washington

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Terry Rozier

LaMelo Ball – 12:49 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

#Celtics going small to start the preseason: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Coverage now @NBCSBoston! – 12:48 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Anecdotal, but have noticed Jayson Tatum practicing his floater a lot during pre-game warm ups today – 12:48 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/AIONb17c2f – 12:40 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics press room is loving this Saints double-doink – 12:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs BOS pic.twitter.com/2fIv9vkebM – 12:32 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Looks like Charlotte native @Stephen Curry is playing for the Hornets today. Who’s that Thompson guy, though? pic.twitter.com/MlpE5MC3ew – 12:28 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo working on his midrange game with Marlon Garnett. pic.twitter.com/pTEuYebtL2 – 12:22 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Will Mason Plumlee unleash his new look left-handed 3-point stroke in game action? pic.twitter.com/229coh5iBF – 12:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Today’s opening lineup includes this guy. The expectation is everyone who’s available will play. Maximum on court time will be in the 20-23 minute range.

#Hornets starters:

LaMelo

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee pic.twitter.com/UqpGJW62B8 – 12:05 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Just caught up with Luke Kornet who said the swelling’s already down in his left ankle and he’s day-to-day. He turned it at practice on Thursday and is able to move around now. Said it was disappointing with the potential he could’ve been in the mix to start preseason games. – 12:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Steve Clifford said Gordon Hayward banged his knee in practice and has been limited. Hayward isn’t happy they’re sitting him.

“He wants to play. He’s actually a little upset about it, but it doesn’t make any sense to me and it doesn’t make any sense to (trainer) Joe (Sharpe).” – 11:54 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Grant Williams working on shooting without dipping the ball. Trying to speed up that release pic.twitter.com/AK9MMnbZmI – 11:44 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

No Cody Martin (knee) or Gordon Hayward (knee) for the Hornets. – 11:33 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

No Gordon Hayward today for Charlotte…

…for the game with the Celtics at the Garden….

…this is the big game of the day, right? – 11:32 AM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

No Gordon Hayward for the Hornets today. – 11:31 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets have just ruled out Gordon Hayward (left knee contusion) for today’s preseason game against Boston.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:31 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (left knee contusion) has been added to the injury report and is out for today’s game against the Celtics. – 11:30 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward (Knee Contusion) has been added to the injury report and is out for todays game. – 11:29 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics

new parquet 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4DbWx3h5n8 – 11:26 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Mazzulla doesn’t seem like the type of coach who’ll announce his starters pregame. Doesn’t have a minute projection for starters either. They’ll feel it out. Luke Kornet is out. – 11:26 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

With Blake Griffin being in the house, and wearing Celtics gear, I’m guessing the signing is now official, or will be soon. He won’t play this afternoon though. – 11:25 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Joe Mazzulla says there’s no defined minutes limit for the starters. Says they’re looking to accomplish some things, and he’ll figure out how long to play guys based on how he and they feel.

Luke Kornet is out today – 11:19 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics

#NEBHInjuryReport Luke Kornet will not be available to play this afternoon. – 11:18 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Joe Mazzulla confirms no Luke Kornet for today’s preseason game – 11:17 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Celtics worked with more traditional defense in early practices, Mfiondu Kabengele told me this week. Teamed up with @AdamTaylorNBA to preview what Boston’s scheme could look like, at least for the preseason @CelticsBlog https://t.co/gnVtmdELRC pic.twitter.com/4g7DdAmYR2 – 11:03 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

2 stops from the Garden. #Celtics games are back! Follow along w/ the preseason opener vs. the #Hornets @CelticsCLNS. Tip off 1PM & we’ll be live on Post Game after – 10:53 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Study up for the first test of the preseason 📝 pic.twitter.com/g3DiqjD0E7 – 10:40 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Celtics warming up. New parquet looks pretty good! pic.twitter.com/f7KYch3Dpi – 10:36 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Leeds at 11:30 AM ET

Celtics at 1:00 PM ET

Patriots at 4:25 PM ET

If you need me, I’ll be in the recliner in front of the TV today! – 10:28 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Since many have asked: Takeaways will be back on @celticsblog this season! Starting with today, we’ll have Takeaways after each game Boston plays. The goal this year is to get them up quicker, so that you aren’t having to wait until mid-morning the next day. – 10:24 AM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

ICYMI: @Rod Boone with a preview of this afternoon’s preseason opener at Boston (1 pm ET) ⬇️

#AllFly

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:05 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics play today!!! – 9:51 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

NBA Notebook: New shot guiding Derrick White into second Celtics season

Pregame reading before #Celtics #Hornets as White’s looking comfortable even with Brogdon in as competition: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 9:48 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

A little Sunday reading: #Celtics players and coaches listen as group of formerly incarcerated men share their stories bostonglobe.com/2022/09/30/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 9:23 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics

WE PLAY HOOPS TODAY pic.twitter.com/SVJdjngRIn – 9:15 AM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’ve been waiting to say this… IT’S GAME DAY. See you at 1pm 💥 pic.twitter.com/QGVpmGf5j1 – 9:00 AM

Boston Celtics @celtics

IT’S GAMEDAY ☘️

📺: @NBCSBoston

🎙: @985TheSportsHub pic.twitter.com/MlLkF766Zo – 8:45 AM

