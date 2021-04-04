Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info – 4/4
While there will be no Gordon Hayward reunion as the Charlotte Hornets come to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening after the former Celtics forward sprained his ankle in a game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the Celtics will face other familiar faces in his stead.
One of them will be guard Terry Rozier, dealt to Charlotte the offseason before last in a double sign-and-trade with Boston for point guard Kemba Walker. The other will be old friend Brad Wanamaker, the one-time Celtics reserve guard acquired by the Hornets from the Golden State Warriors at the deadline.
A bigger question is which team will leave the court victorious, with Charlotte having surged ahead of Boston to the East’s fourth-place position after winning five of their last 10 games while the Celtics have floundered, winning their last but just four over their last 10.
Probable starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum - forward
Jaylen Brown - forward
Robert Williams III - center
Marcus Smart - guard
Kemba Walker - guard
Charlotte Hornets
TBA
PJ Washington - forward
Bismack Biyombo - center
Devonte' Graham - guard
Terry Rozier - guard
How to watch or stream
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 4/4/21
Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston
Injury reports
The Celtics will be without Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) and Semi Ojeleye (left side strain), both scratches for the contest. They may also be without Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion), who is listed as questionable, and though he is not on the injury report for the team Romeo Langford may also be a scratch if he feels his conditioning is not up to par. The Hornets will of course be without Hayward, Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Malik Monk (right ankle sprain), all ruled out for the game.
