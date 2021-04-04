Hornets vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info – 4/4

While there will be no Gordon Hayward reunion as the Charlotte Hornets come to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening after the former Celtics forward sprained his ankle in a game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the Celtics will face other familiar faces in his stead.

One of them will be guard Terry Rozier, dealt to Charlotte the offseason before last in a double sign-and-trade with Boston for point guard Kemba Walker. The other will be old friend Brad Wanamaker, the one-time Celtics reserve guard acquired by the Hornets from the Golden State Warriors at the deadline.

A bigger question is which team will leave the court victorious, with Charlotte having surged ahead of Boston to the East’s fourth-place position after winning five of their last 10 games while the Celtics have floundered, winning their last but just four over their last 10.

Probable starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - forward

Jaylen Brown - forward

Robert Williams III - center

Marcus Smart - guard

Kemba Walker - guard

Charlotte Hornets

TBA

PJ Washington - forward

Bismack Biyombo - center

Devonte' Graham - guard

Terry Rozier - guard

How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/4/21

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Injury reports

The Celtics will be without Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols) and Semi Ojeleye (left side strain), both scratches for the contest. They may also be without Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion), who is listed as questionable, and though he is not on the injury report for the team Romeo Langford may also be a scratch if he feels his conditioning is not up to par. The Hornets will of course be without Hayward, Rookie of the Year candidate LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Malik Monk (right ankle sprain), all ruled out for the game.

