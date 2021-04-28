Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
For the second time in four days, the Hornets (30-31) meet the Celtics (32-30) looking to make up another game in the playoff standings, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte already owns the season series over the Celtics but a win on Wednesday would be important for playoff seedings. The Hornets are just 1.5 games back of moving out of the play-in games as a three-way battle is forming between them, the Heat and Boston.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, April 28
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Cody Martin
Forward – Miles Bridges
Center – P.J. Washington
Boston Celtics
Guard – Kemba Walker
Guard – Marcus Smart
Center – Tristan Thompson
Forward – Jaylen Brown
Forward – Jayson Tatum