Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

For the second time in four days, the Hornets (30-31) meet the Celtics (32-30) looking to make up another game in the playoff standings, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte already owns the season series over the Celtics but a win on Wednesday would be important for playoff seedings. The Hornets are just 1.5 games back of moving out of the play-in games as a three-way battle is forming between them, the Heat and Boston.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, April 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Boston

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Cody Martin

Forward – Miles Bridges

Center – P.J. Washington

Boston Celtics