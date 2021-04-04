Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
With bodies dropping like flies, the Hornets (25-23) head to Boston (24-25) looking to salvage the remainder of their road trip, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Already down LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk, Charlotte lost Gordon Hayward on Friday for potentially the remainder of the season. Now, they look to hold onto their playoff spot.

Houston will be without Tristan Thompson and Semi Ojeleye while Jaylen Brown is questionable with a left knee contusion.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, April 4

  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Guard – Devonte’ Graham

  • Forward – Gordon Hayward

  • Forward – P.J. Washington

  • Center – Bismack Biyombo

Boston Celtics

  • Guard – Kemba Walker

  • Guard – Marcus Smart

  • Center – Robert Williams

  • Forward – Jaylen Brown

  • Forward – Jayson Tatum

