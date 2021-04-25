Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

After picking up an important win on Friday, the Hornets (29-30) have an even more important game on Sunday afternoon against the Celtics (32-28), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte’s hopes of escaping the play-in tournament don’t yet require them to win Sunday’s game but it would certainly be an impactful win if they did. Boston is 2.5 games ahead of Charlotte in the sixth seed and with matchups with the Celtics in the next week, it could be a make or break stretch for the Hornets escaping the play-in games.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, April 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Guard – Terry Rozier

Forward – Miles Bridges

Forward – Jalen McDaniels

Center – Vernon Carey Jr.

Boston Celtics