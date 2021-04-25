Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday
After picking up an important win on Friday, the Hornets (29-30) have an even more important game on Sunday afternoon against the Celtics (32-28), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Charlotte’s hopes of escaping the play-in tournament don’t yet require them to win Sunday’s game but it would certainly be an impactful win if they did. Boston is 2.5 games ahead of Charlotte in the sixth seed and with matchups with the Celtics in the next week, it could be a make or break stretch for the Hornets escaping the play-in games.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Sunday, April 23
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Guard – Terry Rozier
Forward – Miles Bridges
Forward – Jalen McDaniels
Center – Vernon Carey Jr.
Boston Celtics
Guard – Kemba Walker
Guard – Marcus Smart
Center – Tristan Thompson
Forward – Jaylen Brown
Forward – Jayson Tatum