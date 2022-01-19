Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (24-20) are coming off a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, where Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points in the win.
The Celtics (23-22) are coming off a 104-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night as well, as the Celtics have won two-straight games.
How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 19
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. (heath and safety protocol) is out.
Celtics: Robert Williams III (personal) is day-to-day. Marcus Smart (health and safety protocols) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Gordon Hayward
F Miles Bridges
C Mason Plumlee
G Terry Rozier
G LaMelo Ball
Boston Celtics
F Jayson Tatum
F Grant Williams
C Al Horford
G Jaylen Brown
G Dennis Schroder
