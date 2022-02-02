Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (28-22) are coming off a 115-90 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, being outscored by 17 points in the fourth quarter.
The Celtics (27-25) are coming off an impressive 122-92 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, winning their second-straight game.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 2
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (health protocols) are out. Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is day-to-day.
Celtics: PJ Dozier (acl) and Bol Bol (foot) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G LaMelo Ball
Boston Celtics
C Robert Williams III
