Hornets vs. Cavs: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday
The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets are coming off a double-digit victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, notching their fifth win of the season.
For the Hornets, there are no injuries to report.
For the Cavaliers, starting forward Isaac Okoro is day-to-day with a left hamstring injury.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Monday, Nov. 1, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM
Probable starting lineups
Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball
Terry Rozier
Gordon Hayward
Miles Bridges
Mason Plumlee
Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland
Collin Sexton
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen