Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Friday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-23) are coming off a 113-107 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, as Boston had six players in double-figures and 41 bench points.

The Cavaliers (31-21) are coming off a disappointing 115-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, as Cleveland missed 12 free throws and turned the ball over 17 times.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is out. Gordon Hayward (reconditioning) is questionable.

Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen (ankle) and Darius Garland (back) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Cleveland Cavaliers

1