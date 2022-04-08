Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Charlotte Hornets (41-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (45-35) at United Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $2,979,013 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $3,024,084 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
