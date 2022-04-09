Hornets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (41-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (35-35) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday April 8, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Final road game of Knicks season and “injured” guys Julius Randle, Derrick Rose Cam Reddish, Nerlens Noel, Mitchel Robinson didn’t show up to Washington. Kemba Walker is somewhere in Charlotte, we believe. – 7:39 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver recapped the @Charlotte Hornets win last night over Orlando, discussing LaMelo Ball’s 3-point shooting and Charlotte’s record setting offense.

#AllFly

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 7:34 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

PREGAME READ: @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges made major strides on the court this season and has been professional with the media throughout. Because of this, he was named the inaugural Rick Bonnell Award winner. Read about it @theobserver here: charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…

#AllFly – 7:31 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CHI

Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out.

@NovantHealth | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/zQfZyCIkiW – 7:24 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Lots going on with Eastern Conf play-in position. Cleveland in 7th is a game up on Brooklyn & Atlanta. Cavs at Nets, Hawks at Heat tonight.

Charlotte is 1 game behind Bkn/Atl in 10th, so a win tonight vs. #Bulls would give Hornets some hope of at least hosting the 9/10 game – 7:02 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Tonight’s cheat sheet of desirable outcomes for the #Rockets Draft:

MIL over DET

CLE over BKN

TOR over HOU

ATL over MIA

CHA over CHI – 6:54 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Hayward “I really don’t have an update other than tonight he’s out” – 6:41 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Lonzo Ball will remain with Bulls in Chicago as he continues to rehab his knee, per Billy Donovan. With him ruled out, team is no longer attempting to ramp him up physically, but he will continue treatment with goal of subduing discomfort in area – 6:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

While admitting that the numbers haven’t been great in limited minutes for the Vucevic-Thompson pairing, Donovan said he’s going to look at why via film and perhaps get that look more practice time during play-in week as a potential playoff look. – 6:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Zach LaVine (knee) is in vs. Charlotte, Alex Caruso (back) is out, per Billy Donovan – 6:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra:

“I was able to watch the Toronto game on a laptop.”

“The Charlotte game was a blast.”

“It was good to actually get a look at things from a different view.” – 6:19 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets. Alex Caruso (back) will not, per Donovan. – 6:18 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Caruso out -discomfort in his back. – 6:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Looking at Eastern Conference, three questions pop in my 🤔:

1. Say Nets lose to Cavs in play-in and have to play Charlotte or Atlanta for final playoff spot. Win or go home vs. Trae Young or fast-paced, high scoring Hornets?

2. Bulls 1st round exit?

3. Raptors most dangerous? pic.twitter.com/mZb7reyyCe – 5:38 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will not play in the season finale on Sunday against the Hornets. – 5:29 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

How P.J. Tucker paid his respects to Michael Jordan during Tuesday’s game against the Hornets #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

On Feb. 24, Bulls led East with 39-21 record.

Since then, Bulls are 6-14 with:

Off rating 109.5 (27th)

Def rating 117.3 (24th)

Net rating – 7.8 (26th)

If Raptors beat Rockets or Bulls lose to Hornets tonight, 6th seed is locked. – 5:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

