Hornets vs. Bulls: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (28-27) are coming off a 116-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, losing their fifth-straight game and losing Gordon Hayward to an ankle injury.

The Bulls (33-21) are coming off a 127-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, despite outscoring the Suns 41-25 in the fourth quarter to close the gap.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle), James Bouknight (wrist), Cody Martin (foot), and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out.

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu (concussion), Patrick Williams (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr. (finger), Alex Caruso (wrist), and Lonzo Ball (knee) are out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan

F Troy Brown Jr.

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Coby White

