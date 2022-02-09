Hornets vs. Bulls: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Charlotte HornetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Chicago BullsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (28-27) are coming off a 116-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, losing their fifth-straight game and losing Gordon Hayward to an ankle injury.
The Bulls (33-21) are coming off a 127-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, despite outscoring the Suns 41-25 in the fourth quarter to close the gap.
List
NBA Twitter reacts to Ayo Dosunmu's game-clinching dunk vs. Pacers
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle), James Bouknight (wrist), Cody Martin (foot), and Gordon Hayward (ankle) are out.
Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu (concussion), Patrick Williams (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr. (finger), Alex Caruso (wrist), and Lonzo Ball (knee) are out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Gordon Hayward
G LaMelo Ball
Chicago Bulls
F DeMar DeRozan
F Troy Brown Jr.
C Nikola Vucevic
1
1