Hornets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

HoopsHype
In this article:
The Charlotte Hornets (30-32) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (36-25) at Fiserv Forum

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $4,051,076 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,501,773 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 28, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

