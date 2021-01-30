Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Saturday
The Hornets (8-11) returned to winning ways on Friday but will have as daunting a challenge as they’ll be presented this season on the second night of a back-to-back against Milwaukee (11-7) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The upside for Charlotte on Saturday is that the Bucks are also on the second night of a back-to-back after falling on the road to New Orleans on Friday. Both sides saw starters player heavy minutes in close games with the Bucks staging a late comeback to turn a blowout into a five-point loss.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Jan. 30
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports Wisconsin / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte
Probable starting lineups
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Devonte’ Graham
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – P.J. Washington
Center – Bismack Biyombo
Guard – Jrue Holiday
Guard – Donte DiVincenzo
Center – Brook Lopez
Forward – Khris Middleton
Forward – Giannis Antetokounmpo