Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injury reports, and broadcast info for Saturday

The Hornets (8-11) returned to winning ways on Friday but will have as daunting a challenge as they’ll be presented this season on the second night of a back-to-back against Milwaukee (11-7) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The upside for Charlotte on Saturday is that the Bucks are also on the second night of a back-to-back after falling on the road to New Orleans on Friday. Both sides saw starters player heavy minutes in close games with the Bucks staging a late comeback to turn a blowout into a five-point loss.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports Wisconsin / Fox Sports Southeast – Charlotte

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Gordon Hayward

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Milwaukee Bucks