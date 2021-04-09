Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

In the finale of their final road trip of the season, the Hornets (26-24) look to steal a win in Milwaukee (32-18), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Charlotte’s final road trip of more than two games culminates on Friday against one of the league’s elites. The Hornets could steal the season series from the Bucks as well with a victory.

Milwaukee will be on the second night of a back-to-back and was without Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday along with PJ Tucker.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, April 9

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

Guard – Terry Rozier

Guard – Devonte’ Graham

Forward – Miles Bridges

Forward – P.J. Washington

Center – Bismack Biyombo

Milwaukee Bucks