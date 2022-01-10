Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are home to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (21-19) are fresh off an impressive 114-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (26-16) on Saturday. The Hornets outscored the Bucks 62-46 in the second and third quarter to help give themselves a cushion heading into the fourth.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Jan. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Bucks at Hornets notable injuries:

Hornets: Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) is out.

Bucks: Grayson Allen (health protocols), Donte DiVincenzo (ankle), Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols), Pat Connaughton (health protocols), Brook Lopez (back), and George Hill (health and safety protocols) are out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Milwaukee Bucks

F Khris Middleton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Bobby Portis

G Jordan Nwora

G Wesley Matthews

List