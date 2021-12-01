Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (13-10) are coming off a 133-119 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Bucks have won seven games in a row, including an 18-point victory against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Hornets at Bucks notable injuries:

Charlotte: Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) is out.

Milwaukee: Donte DiVincenzo (foot) and Brook Lopez (back) are out. Semi Ojeleye (calf) is day-to-day.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C P.J. Washington

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Milwaukee Bucks