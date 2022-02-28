Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Hornets (30-32) are fresh off a disappointing 127-126 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons, where Kelly Olynyk hit a fadeaway corner jumper at the buzzer to win the game.
The Bucks (36-25) are coming off a 126-123 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, as Kyrie Irving led the way for Brooklyn with 38 points.
How To Watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Monday, Feb. 28
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBA TV
Notable Injuries
Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is questionable. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.
Bucks: Pat Connaughton (hand) and Brook Lopez (back) are out. George Hill (neck) is day-to-day.
Probable Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
F Kelly Oubre Jr.
G LaMelo Ball
Milwaukee Bucks
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
