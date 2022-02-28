Hornets vs. Bucks: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Monday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (30-32) are fresh off a disappointing 127-126 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons, where Kelly Olynyk hit a fadeaway corner jumper at the buzzer to win the game.

The Bucks (36-25) are coming off a 126-123 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, as Kyrie Irving led the way for Brooklyn with 38 points.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Feb. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Notable Injuries

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels (ankle) is questionable. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out.

Bucks: Pat Connaughton (hand) and Brook Lopez (back) are out. George Hill (neck) is day-to-day.

Probable Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

F Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Milwaukee Bucks

