Hornets vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (16-14) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (18-18) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 0, Portland Trail Blazers 0 (10:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tipoff is coming up in Portland. Tune in at @HornetsOnBally & @wfnz! pic.twitter.com/RjTs2Tox4N – 9:56 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Starting 5 for tonight’s Friday night hoops.

0⃣ @Damian Lillard

2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell

9⃣ @Nassir Little

1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr

2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27

#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/WJoXnNuWc3 – 9:51 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has recorded 10+ rebounds in 12-straight games. He hasn’t had fewer than 10 rebounds since Nov. 14 vs. Portland, when he had 9 in only 28 minutes in a blowout win. – 9:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/iGxtfV1NFl – 9:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Logo LaMelo. pic.twitter.com/n3udy7UX5m – 9:23 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Updated Blazers Injury Report:

Jusuf Nurkic (right finger sprain) is available. Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation), Tony Snell (personal reasons), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out for tonight’s game vs. Charlotte. – 9:02 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

🏀 #RipCity vs @Charlotte Hornets

⌚️ 7:00PM

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/4Ld0e2G41s – 9:00 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said he doesn’t have a set number of minutes in mind for LaMelo tonight.

“He’s 20,” Borrego said. “I’ll be aware. I’m watching him. I don’t want to run him into the ground his first one out. He hasn’t played in a while, so I’ve got to be careful there.” – 8:53 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will return to action tonight against the #Blazers. Ball missed the last six games due to the Health & Safety Protocols. Charlotte went 3-and-3 without him. @RipCityRadio620 – 8:41 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs POR

LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/uoumDhSimd – 8:35 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:32 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Hornets say guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded and will be available to play tonight at Portland. – 8:32 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Jusuf Nurkic (right finger sprain) is questionable for tonight’s game against Charlotte. – 8:28 PM

Jay Allen @PDXjay

Asked pregame about the biggest challenges that the #Hornets present, Chauncey Billups mentioned their pace first. Charlotte plays the third-fastest pace coming into tonight. The #Blazers are 17th in pace so far this season. #RipCity – 8:26 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Former member of the #Hornets, @Cody Zeller, catching up with another Cody. pic.twitter.com/5pFdMoDc4a – 8:07 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

‘We get to hoop’: #Suns start 11-game stretch in 22 days Sunday vs. Charlotte Hornets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:30 PM

