Hornets vs. Blazers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

Jacob Rude
·1 min read
The Hornets (27-28) could be getting healthier on Sunday evening as they host an injured Portland (32-23), and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

After being without all but one starter on Friday, the Hornets could see P.J. Washington and Devonte’ Graham return to the lineup as both are questionable. Portland comes in losers of four straight and without star Damian Lillard.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, April 18

  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southeast

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • Guard – Caleb Martin

  • Guard – Terry Rozier

  • Forward – Miles Bridges

  • Forward – Jalen McDaniels

  • Center – Vernon Carey Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Guard – C.J. McCollum

  • Guard – Norman Powell

  • Center – Jusuf Nurkic

  • Forward – Robert Covington

  • Forward – Derrick Jones Jr.

