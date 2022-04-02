Hornets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

The Charlotte Hornets (40-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (46-30) at Wells Fargo Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,053,489 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,237,455 per win

Game Time: 12:30 PM EDT on Saturday April 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

