Hornets vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (22-19) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 12, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 85, Philadelphia 76ers 69 (Q3 02:20)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

PJ Washington just picked up 5 fouls in 6 minutes of the 3rd quarter, 4 of them from guarding Joel Embiid. – 8:43 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Freaking awesome job by Cody to heat the ball up, get the steal and deliver a much needed transition hoop + 1. Also, yikes Georges Niang. pic.twitter.com/DFcyy7h2f5 – 8:40 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

drain-o. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/T7CSwB46uV – 8:39 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

I’m not gonna lie…

Watching Joel Embiid right now is a privilege. He’s on another level right now. It’s incredible. – 8:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That was an angry dunk by Joel Embiid. He’s up to 23 points and Philly has cut the deficit in half on a 12-2 run to pull within 72-62. #Sixers – 8:32 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

CUE THE EMVPIID CHANTS! – 8:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Hornets are taking advantage of a lot of turnovers in this 2nd half. The lead has ballooned to 20. It’s 70-50 with 10:08 to go in the 3rd. #Sixers – 8:24 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Gordon Hayward has 26 points and it feels like 20 of those have come on wide open layups in transition lol – 8:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers vs. #Hornets first-half box pic.twitter.com/UpRKEvNyrK – 8:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris. – 8:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍‼️

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TscQYwKC5U – 8:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Flyin’ into the second half 😤

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/BzuwwQwyuo – 8:07 PM

Story continues

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

at the half.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/6XQ0Lvfyh5 – 8:06 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers trail the Hornets by 14 at the half and have already allowed 18 fast-break points. Not a new issue.

Gordon Hayward (22 points, 9 for 9 from the field) will likely miss, but Sixers have a lot of work to do to extend their winning streak to eight. – 8:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philly trails it 64-50 at the half. Joel Embiid has been great. Everybody else? Not so much. Hornets are just playing with much more energy and ferocity. #Sixers – 8:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

😃 pic.twitter.com/As9wFGroX2 – 8:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Scattered boos when #Sixers fall behind #Hornets by 14 1 minute before halftime. – 8:03 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

The #sixers say that Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return to tonight’s game. – 8:03 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Love JB putting LaMelo on Thybulle, let’s him help off a non-shooter and cause havoc with help defense, especially on Embiid.

Hornets defense has been extremely disruptive tonight, scoring in transition consistently due to causing live ball turnovers – 8:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Nothin’ but space and opportunity 💥

@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5lboWz3QJS – 8:02 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers down 11 (59-48) late in 2nd quarter after Embiid misses two free throws, Bridges hits a 3-pointer, Embiid turns it over and Hayward gets breakaway layup. – 8:02 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danny Green had his right hip examined and will return, Sixers say. – 8:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green had his right hip examined while in the locker room. He’s back on the bench and has 7 points thus far. #Sixers – 8:01 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Uncharacteristic 8 first-half turnovers for the Sixers, which have led to 10 Hornets points. They’ve got a game-high 11-point lead late in the second. – 8:01 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Danny Green had his hip checked out and he’s cleared to return #Sixers – 8:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Danny Green had his right hip examined and the SIxers say he will return – 8:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense: https://t.co/cTIrFtneVv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RL9sWtvxEy – 7:56 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

a Dre dime 🪙 for a Maxey gem💎 pic.twitter.com/c6OPOWSN0B – 7:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green just emerged from the tunnel and is back on the bench with the team #Sixers – 7:52 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

catch + release. 🎣 pic.twitter.com/Z2NXAGOH4D – 7:50 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

PJ & McDaniels missing a lot of weird open shots, must believe that will change. Meanwhile Cody Martin has started well – 7:50 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danny Green got up and walked very gingerly back to the locker room. Suffered an injury on a play where Miles Bridges blocked his layup. Left hamstring and left calf have been problems for him this season. – 7:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Danny Green went down on the baseline in some pain right now, looked like he initially grabbed around his hip and/or hamstring area though it was tough to tell from where we’re sitting if replay shows otherwise. Walking slowly back to locker room right now under his own power – 7:44 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green is just now getting back up. He was on the ground for a little after that fall. #Sixers – 7:44 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danny Green is down and grabbing his left hamstring again after attempting that layup. Has been a problem all season for him. – 7:43 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

He can’t miss! 🎯🔥

1️⃣5️⃣ – 6/6 from the floor

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/AD5CTcuYhR – 7:40 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey’s first 8 minutes in his return (Maxey has been out since Dec. 30):

8 PTS / 3-4 fg / 2-2 3fg / 2 REB / 1 AST – 7:40 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

12 down. 36 to go.

🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/wBjOnnVJnS – 7:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Might as well stay on the edge of your seat for this one 👀

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/Rj6rbTgpkR – 7:38 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

paint defense ➡️ perimeter offense. pic.twitter.com/OrilmgJmmZ – 7:38 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 35, Hornets 34 at the end of the first. Maxey caught fire late in the period, finding Green for a 3 before hitting pull-up J and a step-back 3 right before the quarter buzzer. Embiid also has 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Hornets have 16 points in the paint. – 7:37 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A pair of off-the-dribble threes to close his first quarter back in the lineup for Tyrese Maxey, not too shabby – 7:37 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Great answer by Tyrese Maxey. That was an impressive move to free himself for a triple. Philly leads 35-34 after 1 quarter. Joel Embiid has 12, Maxey has 8, and Danny Green has 7. #Sixers – 7:37 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Gordon Hayward is seeing a BIG basket tonight. – 7:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

How do you guard Steph Curry? The Milwaukee #Bucks say start in the parking lot (Or the airport. Or … Charlotte?)

jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 7:33 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Carli Lloyd here courtside, sitting along the baseline near Hornets’ basket – 7:31 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sub pattern so far, with a full rotation minus Shake Milton:

Green and Korkmaz for Thybulle and Maxey

Niang for Harris

Curry and Embiid still in at 3:01 mark – 7:29 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

In comes Andre Drummond for Joel Embiid. The big fella finishes the 1st quarter with 12 points despite picking up 2 offensive fouls. #Sixers – 7:28 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

this video just keeps getting better. 😉 pic.twitter.com/XdljQSl8HO – 7:27 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid’s first 5 minutes tonight:

10 PTS / 3-3 fg / 3-3 FT – 7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Starting things off on the right foot 💥

@Gordon Hayward | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ftIB3eY7hQ – 7:24 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz are the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first subs tonight, replacing Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey. – 7:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid will stay in the game with his 2 fouls – 7:23 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Both of those calls looked like the right ones. Joel Embiid now has 2 offensive fouls in the 1Q. Furkan Korkmaz is at the scorer’s table ready to come in. #Sixers – 7:22 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

somebody find the sniper who got Rozier there to draw Embiid’s second foul – 7:22 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Two quick fouls on Embiid, both on the offensive end. – 7:22 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

📂Documents

└📁 Joel Embiid

└📁 Insane Plays pic.twitter.com/h8D4mMWWXr – 7:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Miles Bridges is an impressive player. The strides he’s made on both ends of the floor really has been fun to watch for Charlotte. – 7:18 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Great job by Mason Plumlee to move his feet there, need a big game from him tonight against Embiid – 7:17 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Good couple of possessions for Tobias… and he gets swiped in the face. That kinda year. – 7:15 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

think Rese is back? 🕴 pic.twitter.com/OdJf8z0iCi – 7:15 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Updated notes on Rich Paul meeting with the Sixers’ brass, how Doc handles the trade deadline with players, Tyrese Maxey’s return and local boy Charlie Brown’s new contract inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:14 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

let’s go let’s go let’s go!!

📍 – Philadelphia, PA

🆚 – @Philadelphia 76ers

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/iHqBjo6w0s – 7:03 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

the return of the MAX. pic.twitter.com/eujtMF6shX – 7:00 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

big fella l o a d i n g . . .

📱 @Socios pic.twitter.com/lDwEA3sb83 – 6:54 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is courtside tonight in Philly for Sixers-Hornets. – 6:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey

Seth Curry

Matisse Thybulle

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid are the starters #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Seth Curry is playing and starting for #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Seth Curry is available tonight and starting for the Sixers.

Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid the other starters. – 6:31 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Seth Curry is playing tonight #Sixers – 6:31 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Matisse Thybulle

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Seth Curry

• @Tyrese Maxey

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/9i36Wh1ImB – 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

First Five in PHI! 🖐️

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/V2mJknCi5T – 6:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Danny: Green🟢

Jacket: Yellow🟡

Kicks: Lanvin Navy Blue🔵

👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/UGn6tEOAEa – 6:23 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs PHI

Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/N1QNEE3I36 – 6:21 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

“He loves the game. I swear that’s what gets him through it.”

@Doc Rivers on @Tyrese Maxey‘s positive energy & how it helped him get through the last few weeks. pic.twitter.com/9GDb0CNF5W – 6:06 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

fit-adelphia. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TO1CN9Sg5r – 5:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Hornets coach James Borrego on Joel Embiid: “I can’t think of a player much like him. I just think he’s so unique.” #Sixers – 5:44 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. – 5:42 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.

Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons does come to the facility and work out. What that means in terms of his return, he adds that he doesn’t have an answer right now. #Sixers – 5:27 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Guard LaMelo Ball ‘brings joy to the game. You want to play with him. … When he gets on the floor, your guys are excited. That doesn’t happen often.’ #Hornets – 5:20 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Seth Curry is a game time decision tonight #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.

Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is warming up now, went through shootaround. – 5:17 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

😁 – 5:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is playing tonight #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris will play tonight #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kai Jones has been placed in health and safety protocols and is out for tonight’s game against Philadelphia. – 5:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has entered Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to out for tonight’s game at PHI #AllFly – 5:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting 3-pointers pregame: pic.twitter.com/r5jQQkUPhY – 5:08 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tyrese Maxey getting some pregame work in. The #Sixers guard is set to make his return tonight after missing the last four games pic.twitter.com/aD4gNR3Mtm – 5:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Sky Miles is soaring to #NBAAllStar! ✈️⭐️

RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges!

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/LrRGuQkuQi – 4:44 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. doing a pregame drill. #Sixers go for 8th win in a row tonight when they face the #Hornets. pic.twitter.com/8o5z9adu63 – 4:24 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

ICYMI: @Rod Boone of @theobserver explains the @Charlotte Hornets campaign to get LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

#AllFly

charlotteobserver.com/article2571375… – 2:50 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams

https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Mad Maxey is back in the building & we have never been happier.😀

📽️@Tyrese Maxey expressed his excitement about returning to the hardwood with @Lauren Rosen at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/wfcqCHexAf – 2:05 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey said his recent COVID case was completely asymptomatic: “I didn’t cough one time (or) sneeze. No congestion. Was never tired. I was basically at home, acting like I was sick, (but) perfectly healthy.” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:56 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols and has been assigned to @greensboroswarm. – 1:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

OFFICIAL: @Charlotte Hornets center Vernon Carey Jr. has cleared the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols and will be assigned to the @greensboroswarm #AllFly – 1:01 PM