Hornets vs. 76ers: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Wednesday

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets (22-19) are coming off their second-consecutive victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, defeating them 103-99 on Monday. The Philadelphia 76ers (23-16) are coming off a 111-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Bally Sports SE

Hornets at 76ers notable injuries:

Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr. (heath and safety protocols) and Vernon Carey Jr. (health and safety protocols) are out.

76ers: Ben Simmons (back), Shake Milton (back), Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols), Paul Reed (health protocols), Jaden Springer (illness), and Seth Curry (ankle) are all out.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Charlotte Hornets

F Gordon Hayward

F Miles Bridges

C Mason Plumlee

G Terry Rozier

G LaMelo Ball

Philadelphia 76ers

F Matisse Thybulle

F Tobias Harris

C Joel Embiid

G Danny Green

G Furkan Korkmaz

List