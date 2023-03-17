Hornets vs 76ers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Philadelphia 76ers
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Charlotte Hornets host the Philadelphia 76ers
[MUSIC PLAYING]
In 2010, Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million to take majority control of the expansion franchise, getting roughly 65 percent of the NBA expansion team’s equity from Johnson.
Top dunks from Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 03/16/2023
New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic. The Mets announced Thursday night that Díaz had surgery earlier in the day. Without going into specifics, general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday afternoon that a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.
LeBron's injured foot is expected to be re-evaluated at the end of the month.
Jayson Tatum didn't appreciate Rudy Gobert's actions toward Derrick White on Wednesday night, and he made his feelings known with a monster dunk on the Wolves big man.
Andrew Wiggins will miss his 13th straight game due to personal reasons Wednesday night when the Warriors visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Draymond Green racked up his 16th technical foul this season, but he expects to avoid a suspension.
Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
The Warriors reportedly converted Anthony Lamb's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is focused on the present -- not reflecting on his team's past success or future farewells.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
In its 35-year history, the team has only changed hands a few times.
Takeaways after Ja Morant learned how long he will be suspended by the NBA, spoke to ESPN's Jalen Rose and expressed regret for his recent behavior.
The East continues to dominate the top of these rankings.
Jaylen Brown couldn't help but ask Paul Pierce about his infamous wheelchair game during a Showtime basketball interview that also featured Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart.
Kevin Durant emerged out of the back area of the Phoenix Suns' practice facility onto the court and started getting up shots.
With Lonzo Ball poised to undergo his third left knee surgery in 14 months, a procedure that could sideline Ball for most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, DeMar DeRozan offered empathy for his teammate.
Huge second half, foul trouble for Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Pacers to 139-123 upset victory over Bucks
Eric Gordon has played a vital role in restoring the Clippers' playoff push. Indiana's college hoops rivalry with Illinois is partly responsible.
Ball is set to have cartilage transplant surgery for his ailing left knee.