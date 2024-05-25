Hornets upset Nighthawks, claim Class A softball title

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. So Plattsburgh hit the books.

“I think they’re on such a high right now, they don’t even know how they’re feeling,” PHS head coach Cindy McMahon said.

The Plattsburgh Hornets girl’s softball team (5-9) defeated the Peru Nighthawks (9-4) by a score of 4-3 in the Section VII Class A Championship at Cardinal Park on Thursday.

Over the past calendar year, Plattsburgh was 0-3 against Peru. The Nighthawks reigned supreme this past regular season, winning 12-4 on April 22 and 13-8 on May 15.

The game on everyone’s minds was last year’s sectional semifinal, when Peru upset the top-seeded Plattsburgh by a score of 4-2.

This year, on the big stage, Plattsburgh got the job done.

“I still can’t believe it myself, if I’m being honest. That was amazing,” McMahon said.

Plattsburgh junior pitcher Marissa Silver and Peru right fielder Madi Marino earned each team’s respective Player of the Game.

Silver’s day in the circle anchored a strong Plattsburgh defensive performance. She finished the day facing 33 batters, totaling 47 strikes along with seven strikeouts.

Marino was Peru’s leadoff hitter, going 2-4 at the plate and hitting two singles.

The top of the first proved the tone for the day — strong pitching and effective defense. Junior pitcher Zoey Malcolm and the Peru defense got Plattsburgh’s first three batters out.

Peru and Marino got their high-powered offense to an early start. In the first Peru at bat of the day, Marino hit her first single. Senior shortstop Lauren Prescott followed suit.

Aggressive base running brought Marino home and Prescott to third, but the scoring stopped there. The next three batters were retired and so was the side with Peru leading 1-0.

Malcolm, who as a sophomore was named a CVAC All-Star, pitched a game that rivaled Silver.

Malcolm faced 29 batters, notching 40 strikes and striking out eight. Her pitching Thursday powered a defense that allowed just eight hits.

Malcolm struck out two and allowed one hit in the second. In the third, Plattsburgh also only sent three to the plate.

“It’s a little stressful, but at the same time you’ve just got to keep fighting for it,” junior outfielder Sadie Walker said.

Silver had an answer. In the second inning, she pitched a side that allowed just one hit while striking out two. In the third, it took just three Peru batters to retire the side.

“I just thought about throwing strikes,” Silver said.

Plattsburgh took advantage of the opportunity. In the second at bat of the fourth, sophomore second baseman Olivia Mountain earned a single on a full count.

Two batters later, sophomore first baseman Sadie Guerin brought her teammate home with a deep triple. Silver returned the favor, bringing Guerin home with a single at the next opportunity.

“If it’s a strike, swing. You’ve got to be aggressive when you’re in the box,” McMahon said.

After three innings with just one total hit, the Hornets took a 2-1 lead.

The Nighthawks evened the score following a double from junior outfielder Kenzie Whitmarsh and effective baserunning. Senior third baseman Kylee Lehman earned the RBI with a single.

After a scoreless Plattsburgh fifth inning, Peru had the opportunity to take the lead back — but its offense stalled.

Junior outfielder Alaunah Finlaw started the inning hot with a double and reached third following a Marino single two at bats later. Marino reached second with savvy baserunning.

A Malcolm single advanced Marino to third. Finlaw’s pinch runner, sophomore outfielder Maddie Corral, was tagged out going for home.

“You’re going to have to make some throws on defense. That might be a little scary, but we can’t play safe if you’re going to beat them,” McMahon said.

First year catcher Sierra Geppner was walked, filing the bases.

Up to bat, sophomore first baseman Natalia Gushlaw-Mirville popped a ball up that was caught by Guerin to record the third out.

The scoreless side was made possible by Plattsburgh’s infield defense, led by four underclassmen.

At the top of the sixth, leadoff hitter and sophomore third baseman Katelyn McCormick, LaMountain and sophomore shortstop Amaya Abellard all hit singles. Defensive slip-ups and aggressive running brought McCormick and LaMountain home, making the score 4-2

Plattsburgh and effectively turning the tides of the game.

Two Silver strikeouts in the bottom of the inning left Peru just one more inning to score.

After a scoreless Hornets seventh, the Nighthawks were up to bat in the bottom, down two runs and back to the top of the order.

“That last inning was just mind-blowing,” McMahon said.

Second up, Prescott ripped a single up center field and then stole second. Malcolm hit a single and Geppner was walked as Prescott came home, cutting the deficit to one. Whitmarsh, as Malcolm was called out on fielder’s choice, got on first.

“I just really have to forget what happened before and restart every single pitch,” Silver said. “If I make an error, then I’ll just forget about it.”

In the final at bat of the game, a deep Gushlaw-Mirville ball was fielded by senior Emma Watts in right field.

Hornets girls raced to the mound, celebrating their strong defensive performance and composure in the clutch. Awards were presented and embraces were shared.

McMahon credited the team’s resolve to a family dinner the night before, where the girls shared moments from the season and prepared for the big game. The team also practiced at South Acres Park in Plattsburgh to simulate Cardinal Park’s dirt field.

Plattsburgh now advances to play the Ichabod Crane Riders, Thursday at Cardinal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

“Knowing that people believe in you. It’s a lot easier to make a play,” Silver said.

—

Plattsburgh 4, Peru 3

PHS 000 202 0 - 4 8 1

PCS 100 100 1 - 3 6 0

Malcom and Geppner. Silver and McCormick. WP- Silver. LP- Malcolm. 2B- Finlaw (PCS). Guerin (PHS).