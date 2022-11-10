The Hornets unveiled special uniforms with the ‘CLT’ abbreviation. Here’s how they came about

Flashback to four years ago and the uproar that stemmed from three letters, two of which more than a few people believed were out of place.

Arguments ensued immediately, imploring the Charlotte Hornets got it wrong when they peeled the curtain off on the 2019-20 version of their Statement Edition uniforms. The letters “CHA” were plastered across the chest of the gray jerseys in block print, creating a hysterical reaction among those who screamed it didn’t represent Charlotte and instead stood for Chattanooga. As in the city in the state that borders North Carolina to the west.

But that’s not the case with the Hornets’ latest set of soon-to-be worn game threads.

For the first time, the ultra-recognizable “CLT” abbreviation will be used on one of the franchise’s uniforms. The team unveiled its new City Edition gear on Thursday and it features the moniker that’s plastered around various spots throughout the area, with the most notable coming out at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Cries from the fanbase were answered, but early ideas for this rendition of the Hornets’ most recent brainchild actually began taking form in 2019. As in prior to the initial outcry over the “CHA.”

“To create a uniform design with ‘CLT’ in it, at one point we thought we had it,” Hornets chief marketing officer Seth Bennett told The Charlotte Observer. “And we diverted from that. And when we went to address it again for that particular uniform, we were told that you can’t because of trademark concerns. No other reason other than the NBA is very hesitant – as they should be – to impede on anyone else’s federal trademark. And it’s also registered internationally.”

A detail of the newly released design for the Hornets’ team uniform design on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The City Edition gear features the abbreviation of Charlotte’s airport code.

So the Hornets, along with the NBA, had to negotiate with Aviate, a company based in Birmingham, Ala., that sells hats, t-shirts and other memorabilia boasting several three-letter airport codes. That’s the only way the Hornets could make this whole thing happen.

“It involved getting to an agreement,” Bennett said, “which we had to compensate the company to allow us to do it for one season.”

Story continues

That makes the fourth uniform the Hornets will use in rotation this season a potential collector’s item. It has a unique design and boasts gold numbers and letters with mint trim. Alternating gold and mint pinstripes are prevalent with coin ridges on them, and they are etched into the jersey and shorts.

A detail of the newly released design for the Hornets’ team uniform design on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The City Edition gear features the abbreviation of Charlotte’s airport code.

A gold “Buzz City” logo and a rendition of the city’s namesake, Queen Charlotte, can be seen on the left side of the lower part of the jersey.

“It’s just so rich with discoverable elements,” Bennett said. “And then you top it off with the ‘CLT’ being an authenticator of everything Charlotte, if you see ‘CLT’ on something, you know what you are talking about, And I think the part is that the design elements are so symbolic of the Charlotte community, and the rise and arch that it’s had.

“And we kind of celebrate our community with that uniform and literally you can see that within the design elements as it speaks to each of those things. And I think that’s what’s most exciting.”

Expect the uniform, which will be available for purchase immediately, to be in heavy rotation. The Hornets are scheduled to don them a total of 19 times, with the first coming at home against Minnesota on Nov. 25. They will wear their City Edition gear in 10 home games total and nine road games.

For those 10 dates at Spectrum Center, the Hornets will play on the special matching City Edition court that made its inaugural appearance in 2020-21. Going all in on the ambiance of the game-day experience is something Bennett and his creative team believes is a necessity, and it’s part of a greater financial commitment the Hornets have made to push out what they feel will be some of their most heavily-sought after merchandise ever.

Bennett said nothing else can match the sheer volume of City Edition garb they are stockpiling. It’s that massive and they’re betting on it flying off the shelves at the speed of a LaMelo Ball pass.

The Hornets officially released the team’s latest uniform design on Thursday, November 10, 2022. The City Edition gear features the abbreviation of Charlotte’s airport code.

“We have a lot of confidence that this uniform edition – along with the complete series for the year; that includes the other three uniforms – will really resonate with Hornet fans at all levels,” Bennett said. “Those who are die hard falls all the way through to those who are casual to those who see it more of how this represents my community. So, literally there is product at all levels for all levels of fandom.”

Perhaps that’s why the players’ reactions to the uniform also brings a smile to Bennett’s face. Terry Rozier and Ball were two of the models and let’s just say they enjoyed their brief time sporting the freshly-made attire.

“Those guys were definitely connected to it and were like, ‘Hey do I get to keep this one?’” Bennett said. “And we are like, ‘Not yet. Not yet.’ But it’s that level of, ‘Yeah, this is something that I think they can see themselves in and adjust from a competitor’s standpoint. As athletes you look good, you play good. There’s a correlation between that, coming out and having different types of uniforms and courts to kind of get excited about.

“You have 41 home games and you’ve got some variety like ‘Hey what are we tonight? What shoes go along with that?’ That’s all a part of the culture of NBA basketball. So, we are glad that we have that and our guys can embrace it and really enjoy it, have fun with our brand when it comes to the actual uniform.”