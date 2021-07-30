Hornets traded for two extra NBA draft picks. Here’s what they did with them.

Before the NBA draft started Thursday night, the Hornets jettisoned their No. 57 pick to Detroit in exchange for the 37th selection and center Mason Plumlee.

With that second-round pick, the Hornets selected JT Thor out of Auburn.

That wasn’t the only trade Charlotte made. The second move of the night landed them Texas forward/center Kai Jones, the No. 19 overall pick. The Hornets traded a future first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Jones, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, a 6-foot-11, 218-pound forward/center, played two seasons at Texas, primarily coming off the bench. He averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, shooting 58% overall and 38% from 3-point range.

His former college coach Shaka Smart said in 2019 that Jones “has the best work ethic of any 6-11 player I have ever coached.”

The Hornets also solidified their guard lineup Thursday by taking James Bouknight from UConn with the No. 11 pick in the first round. Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the floor last season as a sophomore for the Huskies.

Charlotte still has the No. 56 pick in the second round.

This story is developing and will be updated.