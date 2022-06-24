  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hornets trade for No. 40, select Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves
    Minnesota Timberwolves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • New York Knicks
    New York Knicks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryce McGowens
    American basketball player

The Charlotte Hornets were wheeling and dealing during Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Following trading the No. 13 pick to the Pistons in a three-team deal, the Hornets traded back into the second-round.

Charlotte acquired pick No. 40 from the Minnesota Timberwolves to select Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens. The Hornets sent two future second-round picks in return to the Timberwolves.

In his freshman season at Nebraska, McGowens averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

McGowens adds a potential role player and wing depth off the bench for the Hornets.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

List

LaVar says Zach LaVine is gone: 'He don't want to play second fiddle'

Recommended Stories