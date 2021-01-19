Hornets’ Terry Rozier has ‘never seen’ a guard rebound like LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball leads all rookies in rebounding and ranks sixth among all players in the NBA at the position. To Ball, the ability to grab rebounds is pure instinct, which teammate Terry Rozier has noticed and recognized with high praise on Tuesday.

Ball through 14 games played with the Hornets is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has the most rebounds in a game this season by a rookie with 14 and his 95 total rebounds on the season are 18 more than James Wiseman in second place among rookies, and 35 more than the next guard, Cole Anthony.

The 19-year-old turned in a stretch with at least 10 rebounds in three consecutive games, which was the longest streak in team history by a guard and the longest since Luka Doncic had a similar run in 2019. His rebounding ability, according to Rozier, is second to none.

“He has got a knack for rebounding,” Rozier said. “There are just some guys that can rebound. I was always the smallest and sometimes you gotta get in there and get your own rebound, and the same thing with him. I’ve never seen nobody rebound from the guard spot like how he does. He has a knack for finding the ball and he knows exactly where it’s going. He always gives us a lot of opportunities, whether it’s on offense or defense.”

Of course, Ball became the youngest player in history to record a triple-double, when he tallied 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on Jan. 9. In the midst of his run, Ball infamously chalked up his ability to grab loose balls to playing 21.

“I played a lot of 21 growing up,” Ball said after that game. “It’s just a whole lot of basketball. It’s pretty much just instincts, I guess.”

The third overall pick has cooled off a bit recently on the glass, but he seemingly always poses a threat to haul in rebounds with the best of them. The team recognized that is an important area of the game and Ball has certainly done his part this season.

