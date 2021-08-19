Hornets, Terry Rozier agree to 4-year, $97M max contract extension
The Charlotte Hornets reached an agreement on a contract extension for guard Terry Rozier, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.
Rozier is signing a four-year, $97 million max contract with the Hornets, his agent Aaron Turner at Verus Basketball told Charania. He'll be signed through the 2025-26 NBA season.
