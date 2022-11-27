Hornets teams broadcaster Gerry Vaillancourt dies

The Charlotte Hornets have announced that former team broadcaster Gerry Vaillancourt has died.

The team issued a statement regarding Vaillancourt’s passing saying:

“The Hornets are saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Vaillancourt. Gerry V was a mainstay on our TV and radio broadcasts from 1990-2002, serving in roles including radio analyst, TV analyst, and TV studio host. He also hosted sports talk radio shows on several local stations throughout that time and returned to the Charlotte airwaves in that same format in 2017. His analysis and opinions will be greatly missed, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Vaillancourt was one of Charlotte’s earliest sports talk radio voices and worked for the Hornets in both Charlotte and New Orleans.

