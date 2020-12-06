Hornets teammate Cody Martin raves about LaMelo Ball’s performance in practice: ‘It’s been fun so far’

While it has only been two practices, LaMelo Ball is making an impact on the Hornets coaching staff and players. Head coach James Borrego has spoken multiple times about Ball through the opening two days of practice and teammate Cody Martin added some more insight to his rookie teammate’s performance while speaking to the media on Saturday.

“It’s hard to do comparisons but he’s a really willing passer,” Martin said. “His first instinct is to facilitate. Obviously, it’s fun for guys like us on the wings who will run the floor and just constantly looking up and able to keep your head on the ball because you never know what’s gonna come towards you.

“He gets it. He likes to play. He’s active when he gets a break up up the floor. He’s fast-paced. We’re always looking for a pass from him. It’s been fun so far.”

Ball’s playmaking reputation preceded him as his new teammates have come into training camp with some expectations of what to expect. Still, Martin and others have been impressed by his mindset and approach to the game each day so far.

“I just think that you kind of already get a sense from him that he’s the type of player who’s comfortable in a lot of different settings and environments,” Martin said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first day or the hundredth day, he’s going to come in and be Melo. He’s going to come in and, you know, just have fun with it. Obviously, there’s a lot of things he’s still trying to learn and he asks a lot of questions. He’s a willing learner as well because people forget that he’s young.

“He’s really, really young still. So, it’s pretty cool to see that he comes in and he’s willing to learn, just still trying to have fun with it.”

As much as Ball is known for his ability to pass the ball at an elite level, he’s also quickly gaining a reputation for his strong work ethic and as a gym rat. Those that were around him with Illawarra last season spoke as much but his first impression on Charlotte president Mitch Kupchak and Borrego likely made a lasting impact as well.

