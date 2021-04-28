Hornets can’t keep up this 8-player charade. They’ll be too tired for play-in tournament

The Telegraph

Harry Kane has cast further doubt over his future at Tottenham Hotspur by reiterating his desire to win trophies after what has been a “disappointing” season. The striker was speaking after earning another individual honour, the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards, and said such accolades do “not feel as good” without team honours. “Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements," Kane said. “When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more. The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this [award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that.” Tottenham lost the chance to win their first trophy in 13 years when they were defeated in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday – the third final that 27-year-old Kane has ended up on the losing side. “It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet,” the England captain said. “I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is. I am proud to win it. It means it has been a good season on the pitch, so I have just got to try and continue what I am doing.” Kane has become increasingly vocal in his frustration although it would take an offer well in excess of £100million – with some sources claiming Spurs opening negotiation would be almost twice that amount – to attempt to sign him this summer. Kane’s contract runs until 2024. He has scored 31 goals in 44 appearances this season and has moved within 100 of Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals. "For sure, if I finish my career as Premier League top goalscorer and, hopefully, England top goalscorer, that'd be incredible — but it wouldn't feel as good if I didn't have a lot of team trophies to go with that. If I didn't have the Premier League or a European Championships to go with that," Kane said. Kane expects to remain at the top for several more years. "I feel like the prime for a good professional footballer should be early 30s, going to mid-30s," he said. "There is no reason, if you keep your body in good shape and do the right things off the pitch, that you can't play at the highest level for a long period of time.” Trophies? Kane does not need them – he has something better at Spurs By Luke Edwards The Harry Kane conundrum is not a complex one, but that does not make it any easier to solve: do you pick loyalty or silverware? For Kane, there is no easy way out. He is 27 and while his best days are ahead of him, yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City confirmed that the same is not true for Tottenham. There is a point in every footballer’s career when ambition turns into fear; that the desire to play in and win finals is replaced by the panic that they will never do so again. Kane has outgrown Tottenham, we are so often told. A world-class striker in a Premier League side who are going the wrong way, fast. There is little chance of the White Hart Lane trophy cabinet filling up any time soon and if Kane does not go now then there is a clear and obvious risk that he will end his playing career without winning a trophy in club football. But so what? If this last week has taught us anything it is that the most powerful relationship in football is between players and fans. He must rise above the gloom. You could understand why the storm clouds would trouble a player of Kane’s stature. After all, when Spurs lost at Wembley yesterday, they lost more than a chance at a trophy - they lost hope too. The decision to sack Jose Mourinho five days before the final may have briefly cheered the majority of fans but it was an odd call that borders on the ridiculous. You do not get rid of a manager hired 19 months ago with the brief to win trophies just days before a cup final. It made about as much sense as someone trying to follow a dot-to-dot puzzle without any numbers to guide them and it must have irked Kane. None of it was interim manager Ryan Mason’s fault, a bright young coach and one of his former team-mates, but it severely dented Kane’s best chance of winning a medal at Spurs to date. But the plan fact is this. Kane has a rare chance afforded to footballers: to choose not just what type of player he will be remembered as, but also the sort of man. He has the chance to be a legend at Tottenham. A player defined by his loyalty to the club he loves and where he has been plying his trade since he was a child. Trophies are fine but few others in football share a bond with his fans like Kane does. When fans return to Tottenham and they sing of “one of their own” it is a rarely seen honour. He is loved at Spurs in a way that nobody he shares a dressing room with will ever be. It is the choice every Spurs fan would like to think they would take if they were in a similar position; the emotional rather than the pragmatic one. After the greed of the Bix Six last week, football needs those sorts of stories more than ever. Steven Gerrard stuck it out at Liverpool, Matt Le Tissier refused to leave Southampon and Alan Shearer preferred playing for his hometown club Newcastle United than Manchester United, even though he would have won the lot if he had gone to Old Trafford. This is where Kane finds himself and he should follow their lead, even if he is no longer confident he will get another chance to win a trophy if he stays. If he stays, up for grabs will be Jimmy Greaves’ club record for goals and the best chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League mark of 260. How could a Carabao Cup winners’ medal compare? Many, many players win cups and leagues, even some who are not very good. Kane has the chance to do something even greater: build a legacy at the club he loves. A version of this analysis was first published on Monday April 26