Hornets can’t keep up this 8-player charade. They’ll be too tired for play-in tournament

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Players want minutes. Only in extreme circumstances will a player complain he’s being overused.

So Charlotte Hornets point guard Devonte Graham’s response was understandable when I asked him after Tuesday’s loss to the Bucks how badly this team needs reinforcements.

“We’re good with the minutes we’re playing,” said Graham, after scoring 25 points on a 114-104 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

All five Hornets starters played at least 30 minutes Tuesday and forward Miles Bridges topped out at 41. The Hornets play the Celtics on Wednesday night in Boston, and you just hope they have any legs left for that one.

Everyone in the organization is hopeful that LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk are cleared to play in time for weekend games against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday and Miami Heat on Sunday. Hornets coach James Borrego must feel like the walls are closing in on him, scrambling to find combinations that can score one more point than the other team.

Borrego again limited his rotation to eight Tuesday. The only non-starters to play were Brad Wanamaker, Bismack Biyombo and Jalen McDaniels. Cody Zeller hasn’t played in three games and Caleb Martin’s only time in that span was two minutes against the Celtics on Sunday after the game was decided.

Borrego has concluded that this team’s survival path until Ball (wrist fracture) and Monk (sprained ankle) are ready is less-is-more. Less, as in fewer bodies, and also less, as in less size.

The trade-off of playing small ball

It’s understandable that Borrego continues to go primarily with P.J. Washington at center and Bridges at power forward. Those two are his best offensive combination up front, particularly in forcing opposing big men out to the perimeter: Bridges and Washington combined to shoot 5 of 12 from 3-point range.

The problem Tuesday was at the other end, where the Bucks scored a whopping 62 points in the paint.

Center Brook Lopez scored 22 points and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29. Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP, so you expect this from him. But Lopez shot 9 of 12 Tuesday because he was constantly standing at the basket with the ball with little resistance between him and rim.

The Hornets’ defensive approach isn’t flawed, but there is only so much two 6-foot-7 guys can do against 7-foot Lopez and 6-11 Antetokounmpo.

I asked Borrego if he’s contemplating going deeper into his roster. It sounds like the next time there will be significant rotation changes, they’ll result from Ball’s and Monk’s return.

“Hopefully, we get some reinforcements back here soon, and then I’ll have a problem with playing too many,” Borrego said. “Hopefully, I’ll have that problem here in a few days.”

Expectations game

The Hornets going 10-10 since rookie star Ball broke his wrist March 20 is actually impressive, particularly considering Monk and Gordon Hayward (sprained foot) both were injured in early April.

The Hornets have two days off from games Thursday and Friday, and that’s when Ball’s and Monk’s recoveries will be tested on-court in 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 scrimmages.

Don’t get your hopes up that Hayward will be back anytime soon; he’s still wearing a protective boot on his right foot and Borrego said, “Gordon is not there yet,” as far as any impending activity.

It’s important to be a realist about Ball’s and Monk’s returns. These guys have missed weeks, and the idea they can instantly play big minutes and have major impact is unrealistic.

But anything they can provide isn’t just welcome, it could be essential.

Eight-man rotations aren’t common in the NBA. Forty-minute games aren’t outlandish, but Borrego can’t keep piling up these marathons indefinitely. Otherwise, they’ll be gassed for that play-in tournament, when the Hornets could play their most consequential games in a very long time.

Recommended Stories

  • 18 fake plants that look just like the real thing

    These fake plants from Wayfair, Pottery Barn, QVC and more may appear just authentic enough to fool your green-thumb friends.

  • A North Carolina prosecutor said Andrew Brown Jr. hit sheriff deputies with his car before they fatally shot him

    District Attorney Andrew Womble made the claim at a court hearing Wednesday about whether a judge would authorize the release of bodycam footage

  • Derrick Rose with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

    Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/26/2021

  • NBA GPP Pivots: Wednesday 4/28

    Spencer Limbach finds some sneaky-good NBA GPP Pivots away from the popular picks for Wednesday, April 28. (AP)

  • Harry Kane: I would rather win trophies than individual awards

    Harry Kane has cast further doubt over his future at Tottenham Hotspur by reiterating his desire to win trophies after what has been a “disappointing” season. The striker was speaking after earning another individual honour, the Premier League player of the year at the London Football Awards, and said such accolades do “not feel as good” without team honours. “Individual awards are great, they are fantastic achievements," Kane said. “When I look back at the end of my career, I will go over it and take in a little bit more. The goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this [award] is great, I want to be winning the biggest prizes that there is to offer as a team and we are not quite doing that.” Tottenham lost the chance to win their first trophy in 13 years when they were defeated in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday – the third final that 27-year-old Kane has ended up on the losing side. “It is one of those [situations], it is bittersweet,” the England captain said. “I would rather be winning team trophies and this award. It is what it is. I am proud to win it. It means it has been a good season on the pitch, so I have just got to try and continue what I am doing.” Kane has become increasingly vocal in his frustration although it would take an offer well in excess of £100million – with some sources claiming Spurs opening negotiation would be almost twice that amount – to attempt to sign him this summer. Kane’s contract runs until 2024. He has scored 31 goals in 44 appearances this season and has moved within 100 of Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260 goals. "For sure, if I finish my career as Premier League top goalscorer and, hopefully, England top goalscorer, that'd be incredible — but it wouldn't feel as good if I didn't have a lot of team trophies to go with that. If I didn't have the Premier League or a European Championships to go with that," Kane said. Kane expects to remain at the top for several more years. "I feel like the prime for a good professional footballer should be early 30s, going to mid-30s," he said. "There is no reason, if you keep your body in good shape and do the right things off the pitch, that you can't play at the highest level for a long period of time.” Trophies? Kane does not need them – he has something better at Spurs By Luke Edwards The Harry Kane conundrum is not a complex one, but that does not make it any easier to solve: do you pick loyalty or silverware? For Kane, there is no easy way out. He is 27 and while his best days are ahead of him, yesterday’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City confirmed that the same is not true for Tottenham. There is a point in every footballer’s career when ambition turns into fear; that the desire to play in and win finals is replaced by the panic that they will never do so again. Kane has outgrown Tottenham, we are so often told. A world-class striker in a Premier League side who are going the wrong way, fast. There is little chance of the White Hart Lane trophy cabinet filling up any time soon and if Kane does not go now then there is a clear and obvious risk that he will end his playing career without winning a trophy in club football. But so what? If this last week has taught us anything it is that the most powerful relationship in football is between players and fans. He must rise above the gloom. You could understand why the storm clouds would trouble a player of Kane’s stature. After all, when Spurs lost at Wembley yesterday, they lost more than a chance at a trophy - they lost hope too. The decision to sack Jose Mourinho five days before the final may have briefly cheered the majority of fans but it was an odd call that borders on the ridiculous. You do not get rid of a manager hired 19 months ago with the brief to win trophies just days before a cup final. It made about as much sense as someone trying to follow a dot-to-dot puzzle without any numbers to guide them and it must have irked Kane. None of it was interim manager Ryan Mason’s fault, a bright young coach and one of his former team-mates, but it severely dented Kane’s best chance of winning a medal at Spurs to date. But the plan fact is this. Kane has a rare chance afforded to footballers: to choose not just what type of player he will be remembered as, but also the sort of man. He has the chance to be a legend at Tottenham. A player defined by his loyalty to the club he loves and where he has been plying his trade since he was a child. Trophies are fine but few others in football share a bond with his fans like Kane does. When fans return to Tottenham and they sing of “one of their own” it is a rarely seen honour. He is loved at Spurs in a way that nobody he shares a dressing room with will ever be. It is the choice every Spurs fan would like to think they would take if they were in a similar position; the emotional rather than the pragmatic one. After the greed of the Bix Six last week, football needs those sorts of stories more than ever. Steven Gerrard stuck it out at Liverpool, Matt Le Tissier refused to leave Southampon and Alan Shearer preferred playing for his hometown club Newcastle United than Manchester United, even though he would have won the lot if he had gone to Old Trafford. This is where Kane finds himself and he should follow their lead, even if he is no longer confident he will get another chance to win a trophy if he stays. If he stays, up for grabs will be Jimmy Greaves’ club record for goals and the best chance of breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League mark of 260. How could a Carabao Cup winners’ medal compare? Many, many players win cups and leagues, even some who are not very good. Kane has the chance to do something even greater: build a legacy at the club he loves. A version of this analysis was first published on Monday April 26

  • Bucks avoid series sweep with 114-104 win over Hornets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't about to let the Milwaukee Bucks get swept by the Charlotte Hornets this season. Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Brook Lopez added 22 points and the Bucks held off the Hornets 114-104 on Tuesday night to avoid losing all three matchups this season. The Hornets (30-31) beat the Bucks by 12 at home in January, and then by eight on April 9 in Milwaukee.

  • LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk set to return for Charlotte

    Hornets writer Rick Bonnell talks about the impending return of LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk and dishes on the stellar play of Miles Bridges.

  • Celtics Lose to Tanking Thunder

    The Nets are in the playoffs, Luka Doncic went off and the Pacers and Warriors struggled in the least busy night we’ll see for the rest of the season. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • Luka Doncic with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 04/24/2021

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • What the Teddy Bridgewater trade means for the Denver Broncos…and the draft

    Teddy Bridgewater is on his way to the Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock and the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Mock draft 4.0: Exit, light… enter, night.

    The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and here's how Doug Farrar sees the first round playing out in his final mock.

  • Soccer-It almost sounds like old times as fans return to Wembley

    It almost felt like old times at Wembley on Sunday as a crowd of 8,000 watched Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final -- the biggest attendance at a UK sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As part of the British government's Events Research Programme (ERP), the final was being used as a pilot event to test the safe return of supporters. But the sound of fans singing their songs at Wembley offered hope of better times ahead as Britain's vaccine rollout continues to drive down deaths and infections from the virus.

  • Report: Lions tried to trade for No. 4 pick, Falcons’ price too high

    Will Atlanta draft a new signal-caller to eventually replace Matt Ryan, or will it add a new offensive toy for Ryan to play with?

  • Jerry Jones on Sean Lee’s future with Cowboys: ‘It’s just starting’

    The veteran linebacker has hung up his cleats, but Lee's boss hopes to keep him in the Dallas fold and alluded to his future as a coach.

  • Jimmy Crute: ‘I couldn’t feel my leg,’ but UFC 261 fight with Anthony Smith should’ve continued

    Upset with a TKO loss, Jimmy Crute thinks doctors should have let him continue fighting.

  • Report: Lions tried to trade up to land LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

    The Falcons asking price was too high, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler