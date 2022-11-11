Hornets swingman Cody Martin had surgery. What it means for him, and the Charlotte team

Cody Martin’s return can now be measured in weeks instead of days.

The Hornets swingman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, the team announced on Friday. Martin had missed the past 12 games with left quad soreness after battling left knee tendinopathy during the preseason. An MRI taken this week as he cranked up his level of basketball activities revealed a cartilage issue, leading to the decision to address it via a surgical procedure.

Although Martin hasn’t really played this season, it’s another blow to a struggling team already missing LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. Martin logged less than a minute in the season opener in San Antonio before exiting with pain and was working his way back to try to get into game action again. He was often among the final players on the court at the end of practice recently, shooting and going through drills with hopes of rejoining his teammates.

The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $31-million deal in July, and while Martin recovers, the Hornets will miss him. Martin was their best defender the past two seasons, and the Hornets now must look elsewhere for an extended period of time to fill his role.

Jalen McDaniels should continue to see a bulk of the minutes that will be available for more of an extended definite period of time with Martin’s surgery. McDaniels has become a sixth man for coach Steve Clifford and is flourishing, averaging 9.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He’s also shooting 40.4% from 3-point range and lets it fly confidently.

McDaniels has become a solid defender as well, utilizing the length on his 6-foot-6, 205-pound frame to create havoc on the perimeter to try to curtail opposing drives into the paint.