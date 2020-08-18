Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points. Jamal Murray was even better in the clutch. The Nuggets beat the Jazz in overtime.

Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted about the thrilling Game 1 of the Denver-Utah series, using the n-word instead of “Nuggets”:

The Charlotte Hornets have indefinitely suspended radio play-by-play announcer John Focke after a tweet he sent Monday which included the N-word, per https://t.co/DLwZUwC8Bb pic.twitter.com/lbNQrTe4lt — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 18, 2020





Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/4RaDvcSfHU — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) August 18, 2020





Focke:





Do I think Focke intended to tweet the n-word? No.

Does this raise questions about his prior typing? Yes. Autocorrect wouldn’t make that change without previous usage.

But this wasn’t necessarily an autocorrect issue. On a standard keyboard, “i” is next to “u” and “r” is next to “t.” This could just be an extremely unfortunate pair of single-letter typos.

The Hornets should look into this, as they’re doing. Hopefully, they know/learn enough about Focke to make a judgment based on far more than what he says was – and plausibly could be – an isolated typo.

Hornets suspend radio announcer for using n-word in tweet (inadvertently, he says) originally appeared on NBCSports.com