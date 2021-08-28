Hornets surge past Mustangs, 28-8

Aug. 28—HAWESVILLE — Once the Hornets got going, they were hard to stop.

Junior fullback Logan Willis rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and host Hancock County played shutdown defense after intermission to capture a 28-8 high school football victory over Muhlenberg County on a humid Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field.

"It was almost like we decided to play our first game tonight instead of last week," Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said afterward, noting his team's early-game struggles. "It was exciting seeing those guys coming back out in the second half and putting it together, fixing those mistakes and getting things going.

"We put some drives together where we could hang on to the football and get in the endzone a little bit."

Both teams traded turnovers on downs to start the game before Hancock County (2-0) forced a fumble that was recovered by Aiden Weatherholt.

However, the Mustangs (1-1) forced a fumble on the very next play, which was recovered by Nick Slack. Seven plays later, Muhlenberg County quarterback Trevor Nolen found wideout Brayden Lovan for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Nolen then ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Another Hancock County fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to the Mustangs, who were limited to a punt.

Hancock County took advantage of the defensive stand, using a seven-play, 79-yard drive — capped off by quarterback Cole Dixon's 10-yard scoring scamper — to cut the deficit to 8-6 with 16.2 seconds left before halftime.

The second half was all Hornets.

Willis scored on a bruising 28-yard run to give Hancock County a 12-8 lead, and after Weatherholt recovered another Muhlenberg County fumble on the kickoff, Willis later added a 3-yard TD. Kaleb Keown's two-point conversion run pushed the Hornets in front 20-8 with 1:22 left in the third quarter.

"They humbled us a little bit with that first touchdown," Willis admitted, "so we really had to dig in and find some grit. ... I was just running 100% as hard as I could."

Hancock County's next drive stalled on the Mustangs' 5-yard-line, but Nicholas Basham came up with a fumble recovery, and the Hornets scored on Noah Mize's 9-yard run with 2:32 remaining. Dixon connected with Keown on the two-point conversion pass for the game's final margin.

For the game, Hancock County finished with 316 yards of total offense while limiting the Mustangs to just 99 yards. Though both teams gave away three fumbles, the Hornets capitalized on four quarterback sacks to keep Muhlenberg County out of rhythm.

Without any game film to study — the Mustangs' season-opening game against Fort Campbell was a forfeit victory — Eubanks noted how it took a few drives for his defenders to get adjusted.

"We didn't really know what they were going to do, so we knew going in that it was going to take us about a quarter to figure out what they were doing," he said. "But once we figured it out, we knew our guys would jump on it."

It was slow-going, Muhlenberg County coach Josh Staples said, but he wasn't using last week's cancellation as an excuse.

"I saw a lot of good things," he said. "We were down six guys — four starters on both sides of the ball — so we were playing a lot of young guys, a lot of guys that were very inexperienced and a lot of first-time starters. But I was very proud of the way that they fought.

"We'll get some guys healed up over the weekend and look forward to our game next week."

MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0 8 0 0 — 8

HANCOCK COUNTY 0 6 14 8 — 28

M-Lovan 10 pass from Nolen (Nolen run)

H-Dixon 10 run (pass failed)

H-Willis 28 run (run failed)

H-Willis 3 run (Keown run)

H-Mize 9 run (Keown pass from Dixon)