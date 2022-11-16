Hornets: Steve Clifford explains what he likes most about Mark Williams

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said this week that he believes rookie Mark Williams is making great progress on assignment in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm.

Williams entered the season with an uncertain role as a first-year player on a veteran-heavy team. He has yet to crack the rotation as a result and has totaled just 13 minutes of action across three appearances with the Hornets thus far.

Out of the rotation, Williams knew there was a possibility he could spend time with the Swarm. He has relished the opportunity to play in Greensboro in order to work on his game and adjust to the NBA.

That has stood out to Clifford in the early going.

The No. 1 thing I like about him so far — and he is big and has a lot of physical attributes that work nicely in this league — is his whole attitude. A lot of guys that have had the college career that he had don’t want to go to the G League. When we sat down and talked to him about it, he was like: ‘That’s what I need.’ He wants to play.

Williams is averaging 22.8 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots on 59.5% shooting from the field in five appearances with the Swarm. He has recorded a double-double in each game and is currently second in the G League in rebounding.

He has been dominant down in the paint and has crashed the glass on both sides. Williams has also provided a great lob threat given his size and athleticism. He even had a game-winning layup on Nov. 11 and a game-tying 31-foot 3-pointer the next night to force overtime at the buzzer.

The stint with the Swarm has given Williams a great opportunity to work on his game. The coverages and schemes can also be a bit tough to learn at his position but since G League teams often run the same plays as their parent team in the NBA, Williams can begin that adjustment now.

Story continues

Clifford explained what areas Williams is working on.

The five-man, to me, is the toughest adjustment (in the NBA) to the way we’re playing now because of the pick-and-roll. You don’t get pick-and-roll in college that is even remotely similar to what you get in the NBA. Not because of the coaching but because of the talent level of the guys handling the ball in rolling. He knows he needs reps with that stuff. He is working hard. He is going to be able to shoot 3s. He works with (assistant coach) Bruce (Kreutzer) every day. He is making really, really quick progress.

Williams could spend much of the season in a developmental role as he makes the transition to the NBA. He has the tools to eventually crack the rotation but could play with the Swarm in the meantime to log consistent minutes.

Related

Hornets' Mark Williams puts up second straight 20-15 effort in G League Hornets' Mark Williams signs endorsement deal with Jordan Brand Mark Williams posted some eye-popping measurements at the draft combine

List

NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take the top spot behind high-octane offense

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire