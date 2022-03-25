Hornets star LaMelo Ball shares a new career goal in AT&T ad during NCAA tournament

LaMelo Ball has revealed a never-before-heard professional goal of his on national television.

And that goal is ... to be on AT&T’s wall of fame?

Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ All-Star point guard and 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, was the centerpiece in the newest AT&T commercial that debuted on CBS during the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen games on Thursday evening.

The placement is the latest in a series of star-driven ads where professional athletes, legendary coaches and famous actors all aspire to work in an AT&T store alongside recurring character and boss, Lily. Among the other notables AT&T has pulled for the series: Kumail Nanjiani, Matthew Stafford, Zooey Deschanel and Mike Krzyzewski.

In the commercial, the 20-year-old Ball, whose youthful joy has endeared him to Hornets fans, shows off his humor. It starts with him looking at a wall in amazement before another AT&T employee approaches him.

Employee: “LaMelo Ball, you’re still here, reliable like AT&T 5G.”

Ball: “What’s up lil man? I’m gonna make this the regular. You know, come in everyday, put in the work, put in the hours. And one day, that title is gonna be mine.”

Employee: “But you already have Rookie of the Year.”

Ball: “Nah. Employee of the Week.”

He then stares at a wall with framed pictures of other AT&T store employees, including Lily.

Ball: “I’m Lily now!”

Finally, Ball hears the voice of his father, LaVar Ball, from just outside the store: “There he is! Nothing my son can’t do!”

You can view the commercial below.