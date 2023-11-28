Hornets star LaMelo Ball reportedly set to miss ‘extended time’ due to sprained ankle

LaMelo Ball missed the second half of last season due to a right ankle injury

The Charlotte Hornets will be without star LaMelo Ball for the foreseeable future.

Ball is expected to miss significant time after he sustained a sprained right ankle in the team's loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. While Ball avoided a fracture in his ankle — the same ankle that needed surgery and knocked him out for the second half of last season — the team is expected to be cautious with his return.

What that means specifically, however, is still unclear. The team had already ruled Ball, who is now in a walking boot, out of the game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Ball went up for a layup over Magic forward Paolo Banchero just before halftime of the 130-117 loss at the Amway Center on Sunday. As he landed after making his way across the lane, his right ankle rolled hard. He went crashing down to the court clearly in pain and had to be helped to the locker room after several moments. He didn’t put much weight on his ankle at all as he did so.

LaMelo Ball was injured on this play and had to be helped to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/Tpbh2U6eYs — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) November 27, 2023

He finished the game with seven points and two assists in 15 minutes.

Ball has averaged a career-high 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds so far this season, his fourth in the league. He has dropped at least 30 points in seven of the team's past 10 games. The 22-year-old signed a five-year, $205.9 million extension with the team this past offseason.

The Hornets are 5-10 this season headed into Tuesday's game, which is part of the NBA's in-season tournament. They've lost five of their past seven contests.