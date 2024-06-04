Hornets star LaMelo Ball buys Cam Newton’s uptown Charlotte condo for $2.47 million

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball now owns the uptown Charlotte condo he previously leased from another famous figure on the city’s sports scene — former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, public tax records show.

Ball’s MB1 Enterprises LLC paid $2.47 million on May 15 to Newton’s Agape Property Management Group LLC for the condo in the Trust building at 139 S. Tryon St., according to Mecklenburg County property tax records.

Newton bought the 3,300-square-foot condo for $2.1 million in 2015, the records show. The county values the condo at $1.9 million.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball now owns the uptown Charlotte condo he previously leased from former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the Trust building, public tax records show.

The Charlotte Business Journal first reported the sale to Ball’s LLC. Ball leased the condo since 2020, Atlanta Realtor Pierre Reeves told the Business Journal. Reeves handled the sale.

Trust building dates back decades

Newton still owns another unit in the building, county tax records show. Newton listed that other unit for sale for $3.2 million in 2019, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The Trust tower opened in 1967 as the Federal Savings and Loan building.

The Panthers selected Newton first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn University. He led the team to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, his MVP season, although the Denver Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10.

Wracked by injuries, he played his final season in Carolina in 2019.

The Hornets selected Ball third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.